Three Muslim boys have been arrested by the police from Dankaur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (6th March) for the murder of a 16-year-old Hindu boy named Deepak.

Deepak’s body was reportedly found rotting in an eight-feet-deep pit on the banks of the Yamuna River in Faridabad’s Arua village, where Deepak hailed from.

Accused Ejad, Suhan and Shabir, residents of Sahupura Khadar village in Haryana’s Faridabad district confessed to the murder alleging that Deepak used to tease Suhan’s sister.

As per a report, two of the accused are minors.

“The accused have claimed that the boy used to tease Suhan’s sister and that is why they killed him,” SHO Chhainsa police station Inspector Ram Chander said.

Another report citing the police claims that the accused suspected that Deepak was in a relationship with a female member of their family due to which they killed him.

A third claim by the accused is that they killed Deepak because he used to comment on their family.

However, the police have said that “the exact reason behind the crime will be known only after investigation”.

As per reports, Deepak’s elder brother, Arjun filed a missing complaint on 1st March of his brother, who was missing since 29th February. A case of kidnapping was then filed.

The accused had initially misled the police by saying that they had thrown the body in the Yamuna following which an operation was launched to find the body. Divers were also deployed in the river.

But further interrogation of the three accused revealed that they had murdered Deepak by strangulating him using a muffler and buried his body in an eight-foot-deep pit on the banks of the Yamuna.

A case of murder was registered after the arrest of the accused, who were taken into one-day police remand after being produced before a court in Faridabad. Two have been sent to judicial custody and one is still being interrogated.

A report claims that the family had cast doubt on a youth from Sahupura, who had reportedly called them to confess that he killed Deepak. The accused’s elder brother and younger brother were also reportedly involved in the murder. There is no clarity yet if Ejad, Suhan and Shabir are related.

Accused misled the family and the police

Another report claims that on 29th February, Ejaz had called Deepak. When he did not return home for some time, the family questioned Ejaz who said that Deepak had gone with someone on a bike whom Ejaz did not know.

The family searched for Deepak all night but did not find him. Ejaz stayed with the family all along while trying to find Deepak, including filing a complaint and kept misleading them.

However, the police grew suspicious and interrogated Ejaz who then confessed to the crime. The family has alleged the involvement of many more people besides the arrested accused.

Body recovered in a brutalised state

Shocking details are emerging about the state of the body of the deceased when it was recovered. As per one account, Deepak’s hands, legs and teeth were broken. One of his eyes was also taken out.

The police along with the NDRF recovered the body late at night on 4th March at 1.30 pm in the presence of a duty magistrate. The body was reportedly in a rotten state.

As per a report citing the village council, the body looked like acid was poured on it to hide the identity of the deceased. They have demanded that the post mortem should be conducted in PGI Rohtak and not in Nuh.

Village council warns administration, alleging Deepak had seen Ejaz slaughtering cow

The panchayat or the village council met on Wednesday and demanded that the police arrest 15 others suspected of being involved in Deepak’s murder.

They warned the police that if all accused are not arrested by Thursday, they will call a Mahapanchayat to decide the further course of action.

A report quoting Deepak’s grandfather, Advocate Ashok Kumar Chandani, stated that Deepak had gone for a walk in the fields on 29th February.

Villagers alleged that Deepak had witnessed Ejad and his family indulging in cow slaughter near the fields which is why Ejaz, Suhan and Sabir along with others killed Deepak.

The villagers said that other family members of Ejad are also involved in this case demanding that the 15 other accused should also be arrested.

They have said that the postmortem of the body will not be allowed until all accused are arrested. At the same time, the village council gave an ultimatum to the police that if the accused were not arrested by Thursday, a Mahapanchayat would be organised. People from 12 villages will participate in this.

The case will now be investigated by the DLF Crime Branch.

Bittu Bajrangi demands justice for the family

Hindu activist Bittu Bajrangi visited the bereaved family who have demanded capital punishment for the accused. Some members also named more accused from the Muslim community.

“Ejad killed my son. He should be hanged. I want an eye for an eye,” the mother wailed adding that the police are not acting promptly.

Another relative of the deceased has said that Deepak’s nose and ears were also chopped off. “They are behind the lives of Hindus,” said a woman from the family of the deceased.