On Sunday (10th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a whopping 15 airport projects as part of the government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure development in the country.

These projects include new terminals at Delhi, Pune, Gwalior, Hubli, Jabalpur, Belgaum and Lucknow airports. Besides, new airports will be built in Chitrakot, Shavasti and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh.

अयोध्या में 20 महीनों के अंदर हवाईअड्डे के निर्माण के बाद ग्वालियर में मात्र 16 महीनों में राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया हवाईअड्डे के नवीन टर्मिनल भवन को तैयार कर देश में एक इतिहास रचा जाएगा।



साथ ही माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा देश भर में फैले अन्य 14 हवाईअड्डों… pic.twitter.com/gRBEiCBJFx — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (मोदी का परिवार) (@JM_Scindia) March 9, 2024

PM Modi will also inaugurate the ‘lighthouse project’ in Lucknow and Ranchi, providing over 2000 affordable apartments to migrant workers at a highly subsidised cost.

Light House Project



Construction of 1040 units of apartments under lighthouse project in Lucknow has been completed.



These flats are allotted to migrant workers at a subsidised cost of ₹4.75 lakh, whereas actual cost of construction is ₹12.5 lakh.



Project cost ~ ₹130 Cr pic.twitter.com/XFtZRnU4Zt — The Uttar Pradesh Index (@theupindex) February 10, 2024

He will also lay the foundation stone of road projects worth over ₹19,000 crore in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

These projects include 4-laning of Lucknow Ring Road, 4-laning of the western side spur of Rampur – Rudrapur, 6-laning of National Highway-2’s Chakeri to Allahabad Section, 6-laning of Kanpur Ring Road, and 4-laning of Raebareli – Prayagraj section of National Highway-24B/ National Highway-30.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 744 rural road projects worth ₹3700 crores and covering 5400 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. These projects will benefit about 59 districts in the State.

AKASHVANI PRESENTS #MorningNews:



▪️Prime Minister to launch Mahatari Vandan Yojana virtually in Chhattisgarh today. pic.twitter.com/nePc8zrR48 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 10, 2024

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will virtually launch the Mahtari Vandan Yojana (MVY) of the Chhattisgarh government and interact with the women beneficiaries of the scheme.

He will transfer ₹655 crore rupees to the bank accounts of eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Under this scheme, an amount of ₹1000 will be given each month to 70 lakh women in Chhattisgarh.