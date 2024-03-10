Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000 crores in UP, disburse ₹1000 to eligible women in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister will virtually launch the Mahtari Vandan Yojana (MVY) of the Chhattisgarh government and interact with the women beneficiaries of the scheme.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000 crores in UP, disburse ₹1000 to eligible women in Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, image via The Economic Times
13

On Sunday (10th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a whopping 15 airport projects as part of the government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure development in the country.

These projects include new terminals at Delhi, Pune, Gwalior, Hubli, Jabalpur, Belgaum and Lucknow airports. Besides, new airports will be built in Chitrakot, Shavasti and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the ‘lighthouse project’ in Lucknow and Ranchi, providing over 2000 affordable apartments to migrant workers at a highly subsidised cost.

He will also lay the foundation stone of road projects worth over ₹19,000 crore in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

These projects include 4-laning of Lucknow Ring Road, 4-laning of the western side spur of Rampur – Rudrapur, 6-laning of National Highway-2’s Chakeri to Allahabad Section, 6-laning of Kanpur Ring Road, and 4-laning of Raebareli – Prayagraj section of National Highway-24B/ National Highway-30.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 744 rural road projects worth ₹3700 crores and covering 5400 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. These projects will benefit about 59 districts in the State.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will virtually launch the Mahtari Vandan Yojana (MVY) of the Chhattisgarh government and interact with the women beneficiaries of the scheme.

He will transfer ₹655 crore rupees to the bank accounts of eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Under this scheme, an amount of ₹1000 will be given each month to 70 lakh women in Chhattisgarh.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMahtari Vandan Yojana, modi new airports, new road projects in UP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com