On Wednesday (20th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ongoing Startup Mahakumbh event in Delhi. Addressing the entrepreneurs, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress leader stating that many startups are launched in politics which has to be re-launched again and again adding that they (political entrepreneurs, reference to Congress leadership) fail to do experimentation or focus on another startup.

He said, “…Start-up toh bohot log launch karte hain, aur politics mein toh zyada. Baar baar launch karna padta hai. Aap mein aur unme fark yeh hai ki aap log prayogsheel hote hain, ek agar launch nahi hua to turant doosre par chale jaate hain…” (Translation – So many people launch startups, but the difference between you and them is that you are experimental and shift to the next startup in case of its failure.)

During the event, PM Modi highlighted that India’s startup ecosystem has undergone a transformative change. He asserted that it is not limited to metro cities rather it has now become a social culture.

“Earlier, when someone talked about business, he used to talk about money and not about ideas. It has to be done, but where will the money come from, this startup ecosystem has broken that notion,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the government’s Startup India initiative gave a platform to innovative ideas, connected them to funding, and began ‘Tinkering Labs’ and ‘Incubating Labs’.

He further stated, “All such efforts helped the youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to incubate their ideas. Today, we can proudly say that our startup ecosystem is not limited to megacities. In fact, youth from small cities are pioneering the revolution in the startup ecosystem…”

PM Modi highlighted that India now has more than 1.25 lakh startups and around 110 unicorns. A unicorn is a designation for a privately owned startup company valued at more than $1 billion. He also emphasised the need for Indian entrepreneurs to patent their startups at the earliest.

“India is the world’s 3rd largest startup ecosystem. There are over 1.25 lakh registered startups which generate employment for over 12 lakh people. India has over 110 unicorns… Our startups have registered over 12,000 patents. I request all of you to get your patent as early as possible…,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi asserted that Indian youth are no longer job seekers but are keen on becoming job providers.

He said, “Today, India has startups across sectors. From agriculture to space, we can find Indian startups everywhere. The space sector, which was once in shackles of the government, now has over 50 startups. The world sees the capability of Indian youth. Trusting their capabilities, we decided to fuel their aspirations… We have transformed people’s thinking; instead of being a job-seeker, the youth is now keen on becoming a job-provider…”