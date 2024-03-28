Thursday, March 28, 2024
Updated:

PTI tweets video claiming ANI beat reporter assaulted their reporter, sources claim ANI reporter was assaulted first, matter escalated later: What we know

OpIndia Staff
Still from the video tweeted by PTI, image of ANI journalist
11

On the 28th of March 2024, news agency PTI tweeted a video claiming that while at a press conference in Karnakata, an ANI journalist physically assaulted and abused their female reporter. In the video, the male reporter can be seen slapping the PTI female reporter.

Tweeting the video, PTI wrote, “VIDEO | Abominable behaviour by ANI (@ANI) reporter who physically assaulted and verbally abused with sexual expletives a young PTI female reporter at a press event (@DKShivakumar @DKSureshINC) in Bengaluru today. Does ANI (@smitaprakash) condone such behaviour by its staffer? PTI management and her colleagues are outraged, and condemn this unprovoked violence in the strongest possible terms. PTI will go to any lengths to protect its employees. An FIR is being lodged over the shocking incident, which has left the reporter traumatised. PTI will also file a complaint with the National Commission for Women (@NCWIndia). @sharmarekha“.

PTI tagged ANI chief Smita Prakash asking her if she condoned the action of her beat reporter. They also said that they were in the process of filing an FIR and a complaint with the National Commission for Women.

OpIndia reached out to Smita Prakash for her comments on the matter. Prakash said that since PTI has decided to approach the police and the NCW, it would be appropriate if the agencies investigate what really happened.

After the tweet by PTI, sources reached out to OpIndia and sent two images of the ANI reporter, who is accused of assaulting the PTI reporter. In the images, the ANI reporter has a gash on his face.

Image sent to OpIndia by a source of the ANI reporter

The source has claimed that it was the ANI reporter who was first hit with a mic by the PTI female reporter, after which the matter escalated.

