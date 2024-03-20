Tensions erupted in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh area after an Islamist mob attacked the Shobha Yatra of Lord Charbhuja Nath late evening on Tuesday (19th March). According to reports, the accused from the Muslim community protested against the procession and assaulted the people participating in it when it reached near their basti (settlement). They then started stone pelting and torched several vehicles and shops.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area. Senior Police officials have issued an appeal to maintain peace adding that 18 accused have been arrested so far in this case.

One person named Shyam Lal Chhipa (55) lost his life while about a dozen people suffered injuries in the attack. The injured victims have been referred to Bhilwara Hospital while Shyam Lal reportedly died on the way to the hospital. The deceased had a shop where the incident took place and was also a heart patient which is claimed to be the reason for his demise.

The police have stated that the cause of death for Shyam Lal Chhipa was a heart attack that he suffered during the scuffle.

According to the information received, the locals take out the Shobha Yatra of Lord Charbhuja Nath on Dashami Tithi in Pahuna village. The village falls in the jurisdiction of the Rashmi police station area in the Rashmi subdivision of Chittorgarh district.

The villagers take the Shobha Yatra throughout the village, accompanied by drums. This year, the procession was being taken out, on the occasion of Dashmi, on Tuesday (19th March). Meanwhile, when the procession reached near the Dargah located in the main market at around 9 pm, people from the Muslim community protested and assaulted the people who were part of the Lord Charbhuja Nath procession.

According to reports, the tense situation escalated after the accused from the Muslim community started pelting stones at the procession. In the ensuing attack, around a dozen people suffered injuries while Shyam Lal died on the way to the hospital.

After the incident, the miscreants also set some shops, and vehicles on fire after midnight.

On receiving the information, District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi reached the spot. He said that one person had died in this incident. The deceased had a shop near the spot. When the scuffle erupted, he intervened to stop it. However, due to the altercation and subsequent push, he fell down and suffered a heart attack. Initially, people took him home, but seeing his condition worsen, he was taken to Bhilwara but he passed away on the way to the hospital, DSP Joshi added.

Meanwhile, District Collector Alok Ranjan and DSP Joshi also issued an appeal to maintain peace.

Taking to X, the Chittorgarh Police shared that the Rashmi police station has registered a case under relevant sections and arrested 18 accused. Adequate police personnel are present at the spot, and patrolling and monitoring are being done. There is peace on the spot. According to primary information, the death of one person was found to be due to a heart attack, the Police added.