On Wednesday (27th March), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reminisced about the popular Holi song, “Holi Khele Raghuveera..” emphasising that voters ensured that after 500 years, Ram Lalla finally played Holi in his Awadh, a reference to the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a public meeting in Ghaziabad, CM Yogi Aditaynath stressed that everyone must have realised the importance of their vote in the last couple of days. Notably, this week the nation marked the festivities of Holi including at the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya where Holi was celebrated for the first time after 495 years.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, “…You know that your one vote is very precious. Since childhood, you all have been listening to this song ‘Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh mein Holi khele raghuveera,’ but for the last 500 years, did Ram Lalla play Holi in Awadh? However, your one vote ensured that this time Ram Lalla played Holi in his Awadh…”

He added that earlier vulgar songs used to be played at our festivals but this Holi, “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge” was being played everywhere.

He said, “Earlier so many vulgar songs used to be played on our festivals. But this time on Holi, only one song was being played everywhere “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge.”

Urging the people to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, CM Yogi further added, “On the voting day, we all have to vote because it will also be proof of our commitment towards Democracy. What a difference your one vote can make. Because of your one vote, Article 370 was removed from Kashmir. Could any other party be able to do this? This was the final nail in the coffin of extremism and terrorism in the country.”

UP CM also highlighted the transformation and improved law and order situation in the state. He pointed out, “Earlier Ghaziabad was known for crime and filth but now it comes at number one among smart cities. This is change. Earlier there used to be riots but today nothing like this happens. Earlier, the Kawar Yatra was not held because some people would be in trouble. We have come to satisfy the society and for that, the Sanatana faith of India should be respected.”

In a veiled jibe at ‘reluctant’ opposition politicians, the Uttar Pradesh CM mentioned that the one who wants to work can do it, but whoever needs a holiday, will sanction it for his whole life.

“Kawar Yatra will take place in UP whether other states accept it or not. We saw that the Kawar Yatra also went off brilliantly and 24 crore people came to Kumbh, but nothing happened. Right now peaceful darshan is going on in Ayodhya. One vote has brought this change,” CM Yogi asserted.

