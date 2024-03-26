This year’s Holi in Ayodhya proved to be extremely special. After 495 years, Ram Lalla played Holi at his birthplace with a lot of zeal and excitement. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi premises were filled with the joy of the festival of colours.

On March 26, Tuesday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures of Ram Lalla holding a pichkari (Spary gun) in his hand to play Holi with his devotees. “On Rangotsav today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees. Prabhu is also holding a pichkari today,” wrote the trust as it shared mesmerizing pictures of Ram Lalla idol adorning the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

रंगोत्सव के अवसर पर, भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार भक्तों के संग होली खेलते हुए।



प्रभु आज एक पिचकारी भी धारण किए हुए हैं।



On Rangotsav today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees.



Prabhu is also holding a pichkari today. pic.twitter.com/muhlB0EevC — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 26, 2024

The Holi celebration in Ayodhya kickstarted a week ago with the Rangbhari Ekadashi celebration at Hanuman Garhi, Ayodhya. Devotees applied colours to the deity at the Hanumangarhi temple.

#WATCH | Today, Devotees celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/Cmb7EIOhkn — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 20, 2024

Since Monday, March 25, devotees in large numbers have been gathering in Ayodhya to take part in the celebrations of presenting sweets and colours to the Ram Lalla idol. The ceremonial playing of Holi was accompanied by the traditional offerings of abir and a special herbal gulal as part of the Raag Bhog ritual. A variety of 56 dishes were also offered as prasad before the deity.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Devotees arrive at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla, on the occasion of #Holi pic.twitter.com/Pf7doFQb0p — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

The temple priests sang Holi songs along with the devotees and danced in front of the deity.

This Holi will be Ram bhakts will be able tp celebrate holi with Ram Lalla ji 🥺🥺 Jai Shri Ram… thankyou so much to all who made this possible foe us 😇pic.twitter.com/9jyoyCrykP — Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) March 24, 2024

“Ramlalla is celebrating his first Holi after his consecration in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, gulaal has been applied on the forehead. On this occasion, the idol of Ram Lalla wore a pink dress,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple.

Scientists prepare herbal Gulal for Holi from Kachnar flowers offered at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

To celebrate Ram Lalla’s Holi in Ayodhya this year, scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) crafted this special gulal. They honoured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarkable contribution to conserving the rich tradition and heritage of the country with this special gulal.

Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI said, “We have developed a skin-friendly herbal gulal from flowers of ‘Ayodhya state tree’ to be offered to Ram Lalla on this Holi.”

“Kachnar was considered the state tree of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga, and it has been used as a well-established medicine in our Ayurvedic system of medicine. Our scientists have developed this herbal gulal, especially for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

“The gulal from flowers of Kachnar is developed in a lavender fragrance while the gulal from flowers offered at Gorakhnath temple is developed in a sandalwood fragrance,” he added.