Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAfter 495 years, Ram Lalla celebrates his first Holi at his birthplace, devotees gather...
News Reports
Updated:

After 495 years, Ram Lalla celebrates his first Holi at his birthplace, devotees gather in huge numbers in Ayodhya to celebrate Rangotsav with Lord Ram

To celebrate Ram Lalla’s Holi in Ayodhya this year, scientists of (CSIR-NBRI) crafted speacial gulal with Kachnar flowers.

OpIndia Staff
1

This year’s Holi in Ayodhya proved to be extremely special. After 495 years, Ram Lalla played Holi at his birthplace with a lot of zeal and excitement. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi premises were filled with the joy of the festival of colours.

On March 26, Tuesday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures of Ram Lalla holding a pichkari (Spary gun) in his hand to play Holi with his devotees. “On Rangotsav today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is playing Holi with his devotees. Prabhu is also holding a pichkari today,” wrote the trust as it shared mesmerizing pictures of Ram Lalla idol adorning the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The Holi celebration in Ayodhya kickstarted a week ago with the Rangbhari Ekadashi celebration at Hanuman Garhi, Ayodhya. Devotees applied colours to the deity at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Since Monday, March 25, devotees in large numbers have been gathering in Ayodhya to take part in the celebrations of presenting sweets and colours to the Ram Lalla idol. The ceremonial playing of Holi was accompanied by the traditional offerings of abir and a special herbal gulal as part of the Raag Bhog ritual. A variety of 56 dishes were also offered as prasad before the deity.

The temple priests sang Holi songs along with the devotees and danced in front of the deity.

“Ramlalla is celebrating his first Holi after his consecration in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, gulaal has been applied on the forehead. On this occasion, the idol of Ram Lalla wore a pink dress,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple.

Source: X handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Scientists prepare herbal Gulal for Holi from Kachnar flowers offered at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

To celebrate Ram Lalla’s Holi in Ayodhya this year, scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) crafted this special gulal. They honoured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarkable contribution to conserving the rich tradition and heritage of the country with this special gulal.

Ajit Kumar Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI said, “We have developed a skin-friendly herbal gulal from flowers of ‘Ayodhya state tree’ to be offered to Ram Lalla on this Holi.”

“Kachnar was considered the state tree of Ayodhya in Treta Yuga, and it has been used as a well-established medicine in our Ayurvedic system of medicine. Our scientists have developed this herbal gulal, especially for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

“The gulal from flowers of Kachnar is developed in a lavender fragrance while the gulal from flowers offered at Gorakhnath temple is developed in a sandalwood fragrance,” he added. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

USA: Massive bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapses into water after container ship collides, multiple casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed to us that the bridge had been struck by a large vessel causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River, the BBC reported.
News Reports

US, UK announce sanctions against Chinese company, individuals for cyber attack on critical infrastructure, say China govt is sponsoring spying efforts

OpIndia Staff -
"OFAC is also designating Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin, two Chinese nationals affiliated with Wuhan XRZ, for their roles in malicious cyber operations targeting U.S. entities that operate within U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, directly endangering US national security," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

‘UPA didn’t utilise a single rupee from NIRBHAYA fund’: Smriti Irani hits back at Jairam Ramesh for his rant on WCD Ministry

‘Have some shame…You are daughter of Muslim’: Islamists attack actress Soha Ali Khan for celebrating Holi with her husband and daughter

‘Mosque is a den of adultery’: 23-year-old girl who left Islam to adopt Hinduism accuses her four uncles and a Maulana of gangraping her

Mass killings, rapes, and plunder in ‘East Pakistan’: Bangladesh commemorates anniversary of Pakistani General Tikka Khan’s genocidal ‘Operation Searchlight’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi liquor policy scam: BRS leader K Kavitha denied relief, sent to judicial custody until April 9

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Massive bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapses into water after container ship collides, multiple casualties reported

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, the PNS Siddique in Turbat, attacked; BLA claims responsibility

OpIndia Staff -

Tax On Rain: Toronto in Canada considering a ‘rain tax’ based on amount of hard surfaces on your property, here’s what it means

OpIndia Staff -

US, UK announce sanctions against Chinese company, individuals for cyber attack on critical infrastructure, say China govt is sponsoring spying efforts

OpIndia Staff -

‘No permission granted, Section 144 imposed’: AAP calls to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s house against Kejriwal’s arrest, Police detain leaders from Patel Chowk

OpIndia Staff -

Opposition parties are using an age-old litmus test – push the Hindu community because they won’t react anyway – but here is why this...

Virender Kapoor -

Outrage over Elon Musk’s reaction to ‘third world’ comment on India, how the ‘What’s wrong with India’ trend started as a smear campaign

OpIndia Staff -

‘UPA didn’t utilise a single rupee from NIRBHAYA fund’: Smriti Irani hits back at Jairam Ramesh for his rant on WCD Ministry

OpIndia Staff -

‘Have some shame…You are daughter of Muslim’: Islamists attack actress Soha Ali Khan for celebrating Holi with her husband and daughter

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com