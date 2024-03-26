An FIR for gang rape has been filed against a total of 8 people, including a Maulana and a Hajji, in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on March 21, 2024. The victim, who converted to Hinduism after returning home X years ago, has alleged that four of the rapists are related to her as uncles. In this, a complaint about illegal activities taking place inside a mosque has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This letter was penned on March 12, 2024, detailing grave accusations of rape against girls occurring after Friday prayers within the mosque. The incident took place in the Shahjahan Nagar area of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, who resides in this area, has addressed a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh regarding a mosque situated in the Begum Bagh area of Rampur city.

According to information in a complaint obtained by OpIndia, the accusation is that the victim’s mother was subjected to gang rape in that mosque for 5 years starting in 1992. The victim asserts that as a result of the repeated rapes in the mosque, her mother is now compelled to use sanitary pads. Furthermore, the victim alleges that her mother was provided with food only once every 24 hours. The Imam of this mosque goes by the name Raees.

The victim accused Imtiyaz Hussain, Maulana Latif from the Barelvi sect, Wahid Raza, Laik, Tahira, Armana, Irfan Haji, Asrar Hussain, Raees Maulana, and Irfan Maulana of making her mother a captive and raping her. The victim further stated that they are a gang that also traffics girls. She alleges that after Friday prayers, a very large party takes place inside the mosque.

The victim also stated in her complaint that in this party, small girls are given drugs and raped. Imtiyaz, Maulana Raees, and their entire gang also indoctrinate girls into jihad in Jamia Madrasas in Rampur, Bareilly, and Aligarh. The complaint letter also mentions the trafficking of some girls. Allegations of supplying drugs, opium, and illegal weapons have been made against this gang.

The complainant Bakaul not only alleges that her mother was repeatedly raped in the mosque, but also that the accused raped her sister and later made her disappear. Her sister has still not been found. At the end of the complaint, the victim demanded a high-level investigation of the mosques and madrasas from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that weapons are kept in boxes there.

Madrassas, the hub of illegal activities

The complainant also provided a video statement to OpIndia. In it, she questions how numerous girls managed to get there if women were barred from entering the mosque. Allegations include disrespect to the Quran within this mosque, which she claims to have evidence of in another video. This footage also raises the question of whether sex with any girl inside the mosque is considered acceptable.

The complainant, Bakul, has accused the perpetrators of having a criminal history, alleging that they have committed several murders of Hindus in the past. Describing herself as a rape victim as well, the girl stated that the organization of the accused is active up to Nainital. The allegation is that after the last prayer of the night in the mosque, the movement of girls begins, who are removed even before the morning prayer.

In her video statement, the complainant alleged that the maulanas have kept the madrasas open just to cover their tracks. Additionally, the girl has also said that due to all these revelations, her life is in danger. She has expressed concern about the possibility of being killed at any time. The complainant has expressed hope for justice from CM Yogi and PM Modi.

Condoms and aphrodisiac drugs in the room

The complainant’s lawyer has provided OpIndia with several videos. In these videos, the girl provides information about the incident involving her and her mother. Some of these videos are also from inside the mosque. In these videos, many weapons and cartridges can be seen on the imam’s bed. Some obscene books are also scattered on the bed.

In another video, a girl was asking the mosque’s imam, Raees, to open a polythene bag. At that moment, condoms fell out of the polythene bag. In the background voice, it is being said that the imam’s polythene bag also contains aphrodisiac drugs. The visuals made by the girl also claim the existence of rooms where girls are sexually exploited.