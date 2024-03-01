A terrorist from Kerala on the way to join the ISKP has been arrested in Afghanistan. The terrorist named Sanaul Islam is from Ullattupara in Malappuram, and he is currently detained in Kandahar jail, as per reports. Islam was arrested after an investigation by Afghan intelligence agencies.

Afghan govt has informed India about the arrest, and discussions between authorities in the two countries are going on over the further steps to be taken. As per Afghan investigators, Sanaul Islam reached Afghanistan through Tajikistan, and his intention was to join the terror group Islamic State of Khorasan Province, which is active in Afghanistan. Afghan authorities have also released a photograph of Sanaul in detention.

Sanaul was arrested after his connections with ISKP was revealed by investigators. As per reports, when confronted by police, he could not explain the purpose of his visit to Kandahar, prompting an investigation by the General Director of Intelligence (GDI) of the Afghan Interim Govt. Police then handed him over to GDI for further probe.

As per unconfirmed reports, Sanaul Islam has confessed that he has connections with the ISKP. He also allegedly revealed that he travelled to Kandahar on the instructions of an official in India to meet certain individuals.

Kerala has emerged as a hotspot for recruiting Islamic State terrorists. As per Afghan officials, at least 11 Indians linked with ISKP have been either killed or nabbed in Afghanistan since 2014, and majority of them are from Kerala.