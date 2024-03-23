On Saturday (23rd March), Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam launched a scathing attack on his I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Arvind Kejriwal who is currently in ED custody in the Delhi liquor scam case. Nirupam said that Kejriwal’s insistence to hold on to power will hurt Indian politics, adding that he should immediately resign from the post of Delhi Chief Minister. He also lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party for “setting an example of unethical politics”.

Taking to X, the Congress leader noted that running the government from inside the jail would set a wrong precedent. In his post, Nirupam stated that his sympathies are with Arvind Kejriwal, adding, “But the new definition of morality he is writing in Indian politics forced me to write this post.”

Slamming the AAP National Convenor, Nirupam wrote, “The court has to decide what is the truth of Delhi’s liquor scam. But a Chief Minister has been accused of corruption in this scam. He has been arrested. He is in custody and is still clinging to the post of Chief Minister. What kind of morality is this? He should immediately resign from his post.”

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल अपने जीवन के सबसे बड़े संकट से गुजर रहे हैं।

इंसानियत के नाते उनके प्रति सहानुभूति है।

कॉंग्रेस पार्टी ने भी उन्हें सार्वजनिक रूप से समर्थन दिया है।

लेकिन वे भारतीय राजनीति में नैतिकता की जो नई परिभाषा लिख रहे हैं,उसने मुझे यह पोस्ट लिखने के… — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 23, 2024

He also cited examples of various leaders across party lines who resigned from their posts on moral grounds when allegations were labeled against them.

Taking a swipe at Congress’ I.N.D.I. alliance partner AAP, Nirupam further stated, “In Indian politics, a party that is just 11 years old is setting an example of unethical politics.”

The Congress leader blamed his party colleagues for taking a partisan stand over and overlooking the dangers to Indian politics because of Arvind Kejriwal’s insistence on clinging to power.

The post further read, “We are taking a stand on the entire incident according to our respective political clans, but the danger is that Kejriwal ji’s insistence on sticking to his position will make Indian politics more hollow in the future. There is a need to understand this danger by rising above politics.”

Further, while speaking with news agencies ANI and PTI, Nirupam took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s “Kattar Imaandar” claim stating that the one who talked about honesty and integrity is not displaying ethical character.

Demanding Kejriwal’s resignation on moral grounds, Nirupam said, “… The Court will decide if Arvind Kejriwal has taken any money or not, I cannot say anything on that… But when a person, especially a CM, is accused of corruption and says that he will run the government from jail and not resign, this indicates a very wrong trend… A person who taught honesty from 2011-14 and claimed that he is a ‘Kattar Imaandar’, is not displaying any basic elements of ethics… If he is honest, then he should resign… Running a government from jail is not legal and practically possible… On the basis of ethics and legalities, he (Arvind Kejriwal) should resign…”

Incidentally, the I.N.D.I. alliance partners AAP and Congress have historically been arch-nemeses, with the AAP’s political inception occurring against the backdrop of an ‘anti-corruption’ drive targeting the Congress.