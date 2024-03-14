Thursday, March 14, 2024
TN: Mob beats Bihar migrant worker suspecting he was a kidnapper, police dismisses claim; ask people not to fall for fake news against North Indians

This is the fifth time that a mob has attacked a migrant worker under suspicion of being a kidnapper.

OpIndia Staff
Image via India Today
A mob in Tamil Nadu assaulted a migrant worker from Bihar who they suspected of being a kidnapper. The incident occurred on 12th March when the man was on a video call while walking down the street.

According to reports, a few individuals gathered and asked the victim his whereabouts. The individual who was apparently intoxicated was unable to respond to their queries. He also refused to give up his phone when they demanded to examine it and turned it off. The people then started beating him because they assumed he was a kidnapper and handed him over to the authorities.

He was later identified by the police as a migrant labourer from Bihar. After further investigation, it was discovered that the man had shut off his phone while on a video conversation with a relative out of concern that the mob was attempting to take it. Furthermore, the police released him after denying the accusation that he was a kidnapper. The police additionally requested the public to ignore bogus reports that persons from North India are trying to abduct youngsters in the state.

Last year a major controversy broke out after Bihari workers raised the issue of alleged attacks against them in Tamil Nadu. Several Bihar leaders raised this issue in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and slammed the Nitish Kumar-led administration over the issue. The labourers who had returned from Tamil Nadu to Bihar had revealed the on-ground scenario there, though the DGP of Tamil Nadu had termed the torture as untrue.

