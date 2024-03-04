In a rare political development on Monday (4th March), the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from the Congress party heaped praises on the Bhartiya Janata Party’s Gujarat development model. CM Reddy added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an elder brother to him and with his support, states can reap benefits of development akin to the Gujarat development model.

Notably, CM Revanth Reddy extended a warm welcome to PM Modi who is on a visit to the state to inaugurate a slew of development works worth Rs 15718 crores. This is seemingly PM Modi’s first visit to Telangana after the Congress government came to power in the State in December 2023. During the event, CM Reddy shared the Dias with PM Modi while the latter inaugurated several development projects.

While addressing the public meeting, CM Reddy hailed PM Modi as his elder brother and lauded the development work undertaken by the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led government in Gujarat.

In PM Modi’s presence, Congress’ CM Reddy said, “Narendra Modi ji, according to me, Pradhan Mantri means ‘Bade Bhai’. (The Prime Minister is like an elder brother.) With the help and support of ‘Bade Bhai’, the Chief Minister of the state can bring development in their respective areas. If Telangana has to develop like Gujarat, we need your support.”

CM Revanth Reddy added that the Central government aspires to make India a five trillion economy. There are five metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and our city was one among them, the Chief Minister noted.

CM Reddy said, “We want to contribute to your vision of a five trillion economy and please support us with Metro Rail, River Musi Development Front on the lines of Sabarmati River developed by you (Prime Minister).”

He further added that the State (Gujarat) government is also proposing to establish a semiconductor industry. The Central government had recently announced incentives and Hyderabad is the right place for the semiconductor industry, Telangana CM said.

CM Reddy further pointed out, “If an acrimonious relationship prevails between State and Central governments, people will have to suffer and State development will be affected. Politics will have to be limited to elections and later elected public representatives should strive for State development.”

The Congress leader highlighted that considering these aspects, soon after the Congress government came to power, a meeting was held with the Prime Minister to discuss the promises made to Telangana as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Further in his address, he asserted that from the State government’s end, there would not be any acrimonious attitude towards the Central government. CM Reddy noted, “We want your blessings for Telangana and we don’t want to fight with the Central Government.”

CM Revanth Reddy earns praises for accepting good things about competitive political party

Following his cordial welcome to PM Modi, several netizens and politicians have appreciated his remarks, for acting like a ‘statesman’ and setting the template for cooperative federalism.

Taking to X, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka who is from BJP, shared a snippet from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s address. Apart from the video, he praised CM Revanth Reddy for showcasing how a responsible and statesman-like Chief Minister of a state should deal with the Prime Minister of the country in a federal system.

Ashoka tweeted, “This is how a responsible and statesmanlike Chief Minister of a state is expected to conduct with the Prime Minister of the country in a federal system. CM Siddaramaiah avare and DCM DK Shivakumar avare, please learn from your younger colleague in Telangana on how to put the development of the state and interests of the people of the state above petty party politics.”

This is how a responsible and statesmanlike Chief Minister of a state is expected to conduct with the Prime Minister of the country in a federal system.



CM @siddaramaiah avare and DCM @DKShivakumar avare, please learn from your younger colleague in Telangana on how to put the… pic.twitter.com/xs12o6yuFn — R. Ashoka (ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ) (@RAshokaBJP) March 4, 2024

Several netizens have also highlighted that it is a brave act by Congress’ Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to acknowledge the development under a competing political party and to go against the Congress party line, which has been consistently cynical and dismissive of everything that the PM Modi-led BJP does.

Revanth Reddy wants to implement the Gujarat Model. MP Rahul Gandhi should learn from Congress CM 😁 pic.twitter.com/vTSBvmIc2Y — Mohit Babu 🇮🇳 (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Mohit_ksr) March 4, 2024

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says he wants his state to become developed like Gujarat Model.



It's good that Congress leaders are ignoring stupid politics of Rahul Gandhi and accepting what is good.



Revanth Reddy also ignored Rahul Gandhi and signed MoU with Adani in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/cVo5AU7raV — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 4, 2024

Telangana Congress CM Revanth Reddy envisions a Gujarat model and aspires to emulate it in the future. He is inspired to support PM Modi's vision to make India a $5 trillion economy. And praises PM modi for many developmental schemes.



Meanwhile @RahulGandhi : “Apki jaat kya… pic.twitter.com/dTorkqRdgc — BALA (Modi Ka Parivar) (@erbmjha) March 4, 2024

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

-Speaking Hindi

-Calling Modi ji an elder brother

-Praising Modi Ji's Gujarat model



Pappu sena must be crying in a corner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iSPpv4Ls5A — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) March 4, 2024

Meanwhile, in Telangana, PM Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 15718 crores. The development projects include national highways, an NTPC power plant, and the final section of MMTS Phase II. PM Modi is also slated to address public meetings at Sangareddy and Adilabad.