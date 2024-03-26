Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeWorldTax On Rain: Toronto in Canada considering a 'rain tax' based on amount of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Tax On Rain: Toronto in Canada considering a ‘rain tax’ based on amount of hard surfaces on your property, here’s what it means

Notably, this is not the first time that the city’s municipal authorities have proposed to a ‘stormwater charge’.

OpIndia Staff
toronto rain tax
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow (left) (Images via The Canadian Press)
9

The city of Toronto in Canada is considering imposing a “rain tax” from April. For this, Toronto’s municipal government is consulting with ‘water users’. The authorities have issued a call for people to participate in a “Stormwater Charge & Water Service Charge Consultation.”

“The City of Toronto is consulting with water users and interested parties on the possible implementation of a stormwater charge, stormwater charge credits and a water service charge. These potential charges would impact the rate that customers pay for their water,” Toronto City’s website states.

The authorities intend to impose a ‘stormwater charge’ for all property classes. In addition, a stormwater charge credits program for large properties and administrative water charges.

Detailing on the proposed stormwater charge, the Toronto Municipal Government says, “Stormwater is rain and melted snow. When not absorbed into the ground, stormwater runs off hard surfaces, onto streets, down storm drains and through a network of pipes that carry it into local waterways… Too much stormwater can overwhelm the city’s sewer system, which can lead to flooded basements and impacts to surface water quality in Toronto’s rivers, streams and Lake Ontario’s waterfront.”

Notably, the residents of Toronto City already pay water rates as part of their utility bill including stormwater management expenditures.

If levied, the stormwater charge would be used to fund stormwater management initiatives. A stormwater tax would be based on a property’s impact on stormwater runoff to Toronto’s storm sewer system, as measured by the amount of hard surface area on the site. Hard surfaces include roofs, asphalt driveways, parking lots, and concrete landscaping, the City authorities explain.

The proposal to levy a ‘rain tax’ in Toronto has sparked debate on social media.

An X user wrote, “Holy crap. I could not believe it. But alas, it is true. A proposed “rain tax”. Tax, tax, tax. Eventually, they will just take your property. At least whatever is left after it all gets stolen by armed criminals. But hopefully, you left your fob by the front door. With some milk and cookies. You wouldn’t want those armed criminals angry due to low blood sugar. #CommieCanada”

One “Wall Street Silver” wrote, “The Liberals in Canada want to introduce a RAIN TAX on Canadians … It will be based on the amount of hard surfaces on a property …… Yup … as if Canada didn’t suck enough already, now they want to make it even more expensive.”

Gad Saad commenting on the proposed tax wrote, “This is not satire. This is Canada.”

Replying to Saad, Elon Musk simply dropped a “!”.

A Canadian X user highlighted how the politicians in Toronto are out of touch with reality. “@MayorOliviaChow, @oliviachow, @cityoftoronto literally are delusional and are the very thing many Toronto folk warned about, tax tax tax, and oh rain tax too. Thsts enough to make majority move out the city. And its enough to NEVER VOTE people like her in because that’s all they do is tax tax tax. Businesses already stated they would relocate as well as move out of the city,” the X user wrote.

“When you become so out of touch you want to tax people over the rain you have seriously showed everyone how Far far left progressive woke nonsense your policies are. No wonder people want out under this mayor…” he continued.

Notably, this is not the first time that the city’s municipal authorities have proposed to a ‘stormwater charge’. Back in 2017, a similar proposal was brought up. However, the then Mayor John Tory’s executive committee shelved it indefinitely with a 27-16 vote count.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US, UK announce sanctions against Chinese company, individuals for cyber attack on critical infrastructure, say China govt is sponsoring spying efforts

OpIndia Staff -

‘No permission granted, Section 144 imposed’: AAP calls to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s house against Kejriwal’s arrest, Police detain leaders from Patel Chowk

OpIndia Staff -

Opposition parties are using an age-old litmus test – push the Hindu community because they won’t react anyway – but here is why this...

Virender Kapoor -

Outrage over Elon Musk’s reaction to ‘third world’ comment on India, how the ‘What’s wrong with India’ trend started as a smear campaign

OpIndia Staff -

‘UPA didn’t utilise a single rupee from NIRBHAYA fund’: Smriti Irani hits back at Jairam Ramesh for his rant on WCD Ministry

OpIndia Staff -

‘Have some shame…You are daughter of Muslim’: Islamists attack actress Soha Ali Khan for celebrating Holi with her husband and daughter

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visits Chengicharla village where Muslim mob attacked Hindu tribals for playing Holi songs during Namaz

ANI -

‘Mosque is a den of adultery’: 23-year-old girl who left Islam to adopt Hinduism accuses her four uncles and a Maulana of gangraping her

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Mass killings, rapes, and plunder in ‘East Pakistan’: Bangladesh commemorates anniversary of Pakistani General Tikka Khan’s genocidal ‘Operation Searchlight’

Paurush Gupta -

IPL 2024: Full schedule of the tournament released, entire tournament to take place in India amidst Lok Sabha elections, final in Chennai on 26th...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com