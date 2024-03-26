The city of Toronto in Canada is considering imposing a “rain tax” from April. For this, Toronto’s municipal government is consulting with ‘water users’. The authorities have issued a call for people to participate in a “Stormwater Charge & Water Service Charge Consultation.”

“The City of Toronto is consulting with water users and interested parties on the possible implementation of a stormwater charge, stormwater charge credits and a water service charge. These potential charges would impact the rate that customers pay for their water,” Toronto City’s website states.

The authorities intend to impose a ‘stormwater charge’ for all property classes. In addition, a stormwater charge credits program for large properties and administrative water charges.

Detailing on the proposed stormwater charge, the Toronto Municipal Government says, “Stormwater is rain and melted snow. When not absorbed into the ground, stormwater runs off hard surfaces, onto streets, down storm drains and through a network of pipes that carry it into local waterways… Too much stormwater can overwhelm the city’s sewer system, which can lead to flooded basements and impacts to surface water quality in Toronto’s rivers, streams and Lake Ontario’s waterfront.”

Notably, the residents of Toronto City already pay water rates as part of their utility bill including stormwater management expenditures.



If levied, the stormwater charge would be used to fund stormwater management initiatives. A stormwater tax would be based on a property’s impact on stormwater runoff to Toronto’s storm sewer system, as measured by the amount of hard surface area on the site. Hard surfaces include roofs, asphalt driveways, parking lots, and concrete landscaping, the City authorities explain.

The proposal to levy a ‘rain tax’ in Toronto has sparked debate on social media.

An X user wrote, “Holy crap. I could not believe it. But alas, it is true. A proposed “rain tax”. Tax, tax, tax. Eventually, they will just take your property. At least whatever is left after it all gets stolen by armed criminals. But hopefully, you left your fob by the front door. With some milk and cookies. You wouldn’t want those armed criminals angry due to low blood sugar. #CommieCanada”

One “Wall Street Silver” wrote, “The Liberals in Canada want to introduce a RAIN TAX on Canadians … It will be based on the amount of hard surfaces on a property …… Yup … as if Canada didn’t suck enough already, now they want to make it even more expensive.”

Gad Saad commenting on the proposed tax wrote, “This is not satire. This is Canada.”

Replying to Saad, Elon Musk simply dropped a “!”.

A Canadian X user highlighted how the politicians in Toronto are out of touch with reality. “@MayorOliviaChow, @oliviachow, @cityoftoronto literally are delusional and are the very thing many Toronto folk warned about, tax tax tax, and oh rain tax too. Thsts enough to make majority move out the city. And its enough to NEVER VOTE people like her in because that’s all they do is tax tax tax. Businesses already stated they would relocate as well as move out of the city,” the X user wrote.

“When you become so out of touch you want to tax people over the rain you have seriously showed everyone how Far far left progressive woke nonsense your policies are. No wonder people want out under this mayor…” he continued.

Notably, this is not the first time that the city’s municipal authorities have proposed to a ‘stormwater charge’. Back in 2017, a similar proposal was brought up. However, the then Mayor John Tory’s executive committee shelved it indefinitely with a 27-16 vote count.