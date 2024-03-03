On Sunday (3rd March), the Uttar Pradesh government removed Ajay Kumar Tiwari from his post of Controller of Examinations in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Notably, UPPSC is the constitutional body responsible for conducting examinations for recruitment to various state civil services in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Ajay Kumar Tiwari, Controller of Examinations, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, was removed from his present post and sent to the Revenue Council: UP Govt

Following the UP government’s action, Ajay Kumar Tiwari has been shunted to the Revenue Council.

The development comes after the UP government cancelled the recruitment examination for the posts of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) amidst allegations of a paper leak.

Notably, the RO and ARO examinations were conducted by the UPPSC on 11th February 2024. Since then, scores of candidates alleged that the paper was leaked.

CM Yogi Adityanath assures stern action in the case, announces re-examination in 6 months

On Saturday (2nd March), CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the RO and ARO Preliminary Examination-2023 held last month. There were complaints that some questions of these examinations allegedly went viral on social media. Following the allegations, the government had sought details about the paper leak allegations.

Consequently, CM Yogi gave instructions to cancel the preliminary examination held in both sessions and announced that the examination would be conducted again in the coming 6 months. The exact exam schedule, however, will be declared by the UPPSC on their official website at a later stage.

Taking to X, CM Yogi assured students that the culprits responsible for the paper leak would be given stern punishment that will set a precedence.

CM Yogi tweeted, “Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has ordered to cancel the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 held on 11 February 2024 and to conduct it again in the next 6 months. Those who play with the sanctity of the examination will not be spared under any circumstances. The culprits of the youth will be given such punishment which will set an example.”

युवाओं के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 2, 2024

Additionally, he has also directed that the investigation of this matter should be handed over to STF. The STF is entrusted to identify the culprits involved in such criminal acts and take strict legal and punitive action against them. It has been directed to complete its investigation as soon as possible and following its probe strict action will be taken against all the responsible persons involved in this.