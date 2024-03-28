Thursday, March 28, 2024
UP: Hina Ali leaves Islam and adopts Hinduism, was distressed about Badaun murder case and changed her name to Sangeeta after the mother of the victims

Hina Ali chose to renounce Islam and wed her Hindu partner Mahesh Maurya in accordance with Hindu customs after Sajid and Javed killed two Hindu children, Aayush and Ahaan, in Badaun

Hina and Mahesh wed each other.
Hina and Mahesh married each other. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
8

On 28th March Hina Ali, a 20-year-old Muslim girl returned to the fold of Sanatan Dharma in the Sitapur area of Uttar Pradesh. Her father Tahir Ali runs a salon there. She chose to renounce Islam and wed her Hindu partner Mahesh Maurya in accordance with Hindu customs after Sajid and Javed killed two Hindu children, Aayush and Ahaan, in Badaun. She has changed her name to Sangeeta which is also the name of the mother of the deceased boys.

Hina is from Sitapur’s Khairabad police station neighbourhood. She began dating Mahesh, a Khairabad native about two and a half years ago and their relationship eventually developed into love. She adopted Hinduism after which the two lovers held hands and married each other per Vedic rituals. Vedic mantras resounded throughout the ceremony, accompanied by the slogans of “Jai Shri Ram.”

According to Hina, her father was adamantly against her relationship with Mahesh. Hindus are labelled as infidels. While Tahir opposed and imposed restrictions on the girl, Mahesh’s family approved of her and gave their consent to the relationship. Afterwards, she asked Mahesh to speak with Vikas Hindu, the national president of ‘Hindu Sher Sena’ as a result, Hina decided to abandon Islam and reverted to Sanatan Dharma and took the name, Sangeeta.

The pair got married in compliance with Vedic traditions at the Mata Kali temple in Kanshiram Colony, Sitapur city. Hindu groups, in addition to Mahesh’s family, bestowed gifts and marital bliss onto the couple on this auspicious occasion. Furthermore, the newlyweds have requested protection from the authorities.

Vikas Hindu who assisted in this sacred union spoke to OpIndia and disclosed that Hina remained silent for a long time due to religious limitations and familial pressure. Tahir also started looking for a Muslim groom to marry his daughter, however, she continued to oppose it.

Hina Ali mentioned that on 19th February, reports of the murders of two Hindu minors by salon owners in the Badaun district surfaced. As the news spread, it also reached her and shocked the female. She then resolved to become a Hindu. She further revealed via a video that the accused managed a barbershop just like her father. Mahesh stated that despite all of the prohibitions Hina succeeded in getting in touch with him following the Badaun murder case. She urged him to tie the knot with her as soon as possible. Now, both are happily married and united forever.

