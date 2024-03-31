Sunday, March 31, 2024
Rahul Gandhi threatening civil war? Says at I.N.D.I. Alliance rally that the whole country will be on fire if BJP wins elections and amends constitution

Rahul Gandhi further claimed, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats"

OpIndia Staff
Image via India Today
8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threatened that the country would burn down if the Bharatiya Janata Party won the upcoming Lok Sabha election and attempted to amend the Constitution, in a desperate attempt to sow seeds of mistrust and hatred throughout the nation in an effort to capture some votes. He expressed the divisive sentiments during Congress-led I.N.D.I. Alliance ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally‘ (Save Democracy Rally) at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 31st March.

He claimed, “Listen carefully, if the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match-fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats. The day this match-fixing becomes successful, our Constitution will cease to exist right there. These are not ordinary elections. These elections are to save the future of India, and the rights of farmers. The whole country knows match-fixing is going on.”

The former Congress president further claimed, “Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this? Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three-four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor.” He claimed that the country would end the day the Constitution is finished and alleged that if it is repealed, the rights of the underprivileged and reservations would also be eliminated. The Constitution, he added, is the voice of the people. He stressed, “This election is not just about votes it is to save the country and the Constitution.”

Leaders of the opposition alliance, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and other leaders were present during the event.

Opposition leaders tried to demonstrate their unity and strength while staging a protest against Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in relation to the Delhi liquor policy case. He was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on 21st March and will remain in the agency’s custody till 1st April.

Meanwhile, a young man exposed the truth behind the rally and unveiled, “I am Raj Varma. I am from Sonia Vihar. The event organiser told us to come here and spend some time, that’s it. The rally is not against anyone but in support of Arvind Kejriwal. We could also receive some money, around Rs 300. We only had to be seen among the crowd at the rally and that’s all.”

