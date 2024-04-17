The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled the ‘AAP ka Ram Rajya’ website on Wednesday (16th April) as a part of their Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign, claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attempted to achieve Lord Ram’s ideals in the national capital.

The website was inaugurated ahead of the first round of the Lok Sabha elections on 19th April, as well as the Ram Navami festival, which is being observed in numerous regions of the country.

Addressing a news conference alongside senior AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Today, on Ram Navami’s occasion, the AAP will start a website called ‘AAP ka Ram Rajya’. What is the concept of Arvind Kejriwal’s Ram Rajya? This is the Ram Rajya that was discussed and fulfilled by Lord Shri Ram. Mahatma Gandhi wanted to implement it to bring equality. To fulfil the dreams of Ram Rajya, Kejriwal has done tremendous work in Delhi in the last ten years and has set an example for the entire country.”

Singh accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harbouring animosity and vengeance towards Kejriwal, saying, “Kejriwal has demonstrated this by forming governments in two states (Delhi and Punjab) in the recent decade. He demonstrated how to grow a city by giving good schools and hospitals, free energy, and free transportation for women. Previously, people cited America as an example of good schools and hospitals, but now the entire world cites Kejriwal’s school and Mohalla clinic models.”



“Anyone who wants to examine the progress under Kejriwal’s Ram Rajya can check out this website and see the work done by the Kejriwal government in the last ten years,” he said.

Atishi meanwhile compared Lord Ram’s 14-year journey to Vanvas to Arvind Kejriwal’s ten-year struggle to fulfil his dream of Ram Rajya in Delhi, highlighting the central government’s interference, attempts to halt work and false imprisonment he faced in his quest.

screengrab of the website

Bharadwaj stated that the website contains a number of films, testimonies, and Ram Rajya plans that Kejriwal wishes to implement not only in Punjab and Delhi but across the country. He also emphasized the website’s features and urged people to vote for AAP based on the party’s activities on the ground.

It is important to note that the Aam Aadm Party has always been showcasing its hatred towards the Hindus and Sanatan Dharma and also Lord Rama at times. And now when the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed because of his involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam, the party is making use of Lord Ram’s name to its benefit.

AAP insulting Hindus, Lord Rama

In the year 2022, AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam who was the Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Delhi insulted Hindu Gods saying that there was no need to worship them and that he would never consider them as Gods.

According to media reports, on the day of Vijayadashami in the year 2022, AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam attended a program at Ambedkar Bhawan on Rani Jhansi Road in Karolbagh. People not only received Buddhist initiation but also swore an oath not to worship or regard Hindu gods and goddesses as Gods. The BJP then slammed the party and demanded an apology from the party.

In the year 2019, Kejriwal, on the day before Holi shared an image that depicted a man running behind a ‘Swastika’ shape with a club in his hand, driving out the symbol that is considered holy in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism in India.

Someone sent this … pic.twitter.com/IScYDLgwZr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2019

The caption on the image read, “Hoping for a Delhi, that I actually wouldn’t mind visiting or living in.”

In 2020, Kejriwal, the chief of AAP declared himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He had also claimed that since Lord Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Ram, by extension, even he is so. Kejriwal had announced that after the Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, he would take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan.

Interestingly, it is this ‘Ram Bhakt’ who had earlier questioned the need for a Ram Mandir. In 2014, he had shamed the Hindus for trying to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram saying his Nani (grandmother) would never have approved of it.

When Ayodhya Ram Mandir was a distant reality, Kejriwal mocked the intent and repeatedly said that the government should instead build schools, colleges, and hospitals.

Not just the Delhi CM, but his colleagues have also time and again opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in an attempt to gain relevancy in politics, ran a misinformation campaign alleging funds misappropriations by the BJP and Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust in June 2021.

Further insulting Lord Hanuman, of whom he claims to be a devout devotee, Kejriwal shared a cartoon depicting the Hindu god ‘setting fire’ to JNU as a distraction. This he did after Leftist students at JNU attacked ABVP students in January 2020 over a semester form at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Kejriwal, who has always tried to portray himself as a devout Hindu, had another awkward encounter ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections when he grossly misquoted the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita. Taking a sly dig at their ideological opponents-BJP, he said that it is written in Gita that a true Hindu is brave and never runs away from the field. The ‘devoted’ Hindu was unaware that throughout the 700 Sanskrit verses in Bhagavad Gita, the word “Hindu” has not been used anywhere.

Arvind Kejriwal and his party have time and again insulted Hindus. In August 2020, the official Twitter handle of AAP shared pictures of Kanchenjunga in Sikkim, held sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists, Kamet Peak, and Nanda Devi hills in Uttarakhand, where lies a sacred temple of Nanda Devi, an incarnation of the Hindu Goddess Durga. It drew analogies between these sacred peaks and a humongous landfill at Ghazipur in Delhi. The contentious tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Highest Mountains of India.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s involvement in anti-Hindu protests

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has consistently provided tactical support to any sort of protest or violence against Hindus. Though Kejriwal has never officially backed such acts, he has never stopped his followers, Tahir Hussain and Amanatullah Khan, from playing a key part in the February 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots conspiracy.



The anti-CAA protests in 2020, which culminated in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in February 2020, were blatant evidence of a planned genocide against Hindus in Muslim-majority areas. Arvind Kejriwal’s party’s close ties with Khalaistani separatists, who support Punjab secession with Pakistan’s support, exemplify their anti-India and anti-Hindu mindset.

OpIndia has extensively reported on how the Aam Aadmi Party, along with other opposition parties such as the Congress, supported the ‘farmers’ protest at the Singhu border against the Central government’s farm laws, which was hijacked by Khalistani elements.

Conclusion

Given all these above incidents and pieces of evidence, it is very hard to believe that AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal or the other AAP leaders are devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman as they call themselves. They have time and again applied tactics to insult Lord Ram, Hinduism, and Sanatan Dharma. And amid this using the name of Lord Ram or his kingdom to its benefit showcases the sickening mentality of the party and its leaders.

It is crucial to note that Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed for his involvement in the liquor scam. Earlier, several other AAP leaders were arrested in the same case. The party is making all efforts to justify the acts executed by Kejriwal and is instead blaming the BJP for using the central agencies to its benefit.

The party and its leaders need to understand that it’s not the BJP that is making use of the central agencies, but it is the AAP itself who is using Lord Ram’s name for its political benefits and indirectly again causing insult to Lord Ram and Hinduism.