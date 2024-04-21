On Friday (19th April), Bihar’s Vaishali Police arrested notorious local politician Rudra Pratap Kushwaha for his objectionable speeches against Brahmins and Lord Ram on social media.

Taking to X, the Vaishali police confirmed his arrest and shared details about the case. Notably, the police had registered a case on 13th April after analysing his controversial and objectionable speeches on social media.

The accused has been booked under Sections 188, 171(F), 295, 500, 504 of IPC, and Section 67 of the IT Act 2000.

The Vaishali Police stated that a special team led by the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali arrested Rudra Pratap Kushwatha from Pangaul Mohalla, Hajipur based on human intelligence and technical research by the special team. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody.

Finally, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha, the man who abused the Brahmin community and advocated to r@pe Brahmin girls in the name of Shuddhikaran has been arrested.

The FIR is based on the statement of Rajesh Sharan, the Inspector cum SHO of Hajipur Town Police Station district Vaishali recorded on 13th April 2024.

The FIR states, “I, Police Inspector Rajesh Sharan, am currently posted as Police Inspector cum Station Head in Hajipur Nagar police station under Vaishali district. Today on 13.04.24 at 10.00 am in the city police station, I am recording a self-written statement that information was received from the media cell of the office of the Superintendent of Police that a video of an objectionable speech by a person named Rudra Pratap Kuswaha is going viral. Upon verification and investigation in this regard, it was found that the mobile number 76XXXXX171 was being used by a person named Rudra Pratap Kushwaha. He is a resident of Upper Ramgarh, Kaimur, Bhabua.”

It adds, “He is seen speaking in an agitated manner on some private channels on YouTube, objectionable things against a particular class and caste and against the Ram Mandir, due to which it went viral on the special media in Hajipur as well. It has become a topic of discussion among many people. With such acts, on the one hand, the Model Code of Conduct is clearly being violated at the time of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while on the other hand, people of a particular class and caste are being instigated against another particular class/caste. The religious sentiments of people of a particular class have also been strongly affected. The objectionable video is attached in the pen drive.”

Provoked SC-STs to chase away and kill Brahmins: Controversial past of Rudra Pratap Kushwaha

It is pertinent to note that controversial local ‘politician’ Rudra Pratap Kushwaha has repeatedly targeted Hindu deities, Hindu festivals and upper caste Hindus especially Brahmins in his various speeches, under the guise of propagating Ambedkarite thoughts.

Recently, on 4th April, a video of Rudra Pratap Kushwaha of the Yuva Vichar Manch of Bihar went viral on social media. In this video, he spewed venom against Brahmins. He appealed to the SCs and STs in the country to chase away the 2 percent Brahmins in the country and kill them all. His remarks attracted fierce criticism on social media.

In the viral video, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha said, “Now, there will not be any Hindu-Muslim riot in the country. Rather, there will be a backward versus forward riot in the country. Rudra Pratap Kushwaha will do it to chase you people away from this land of Bharat. You have made a joke out of it. No Hindu is in danger. No Muslim is in danger. Neither Geeta nor the Quran is in danger. Remove the glasses of religion from your eyes and see. You will find that the entire Hindustan is under threat because of these 2 percent Brahmins. Chase away these 2 percent Brahmins and kill them. Muslims are our brothers.”

"Ab Desh mei Hindu Muslim Nahi, Backward or Forward Danga hoga. In 2% Brahmano ko desh se khared kar Mariye". He is Rudra Pratap Kushwaha, the Ambedkarite leader from Bihar. Before this, he was provoking SC-STs to do love Jihad with Brahmin girls.

In another YouTube video, he was also seen inciting SC and ST youths to purposefully lure and marry Brahmin girls to fight against the so-called ‘Brahminism’. He also said that he would fight all the legal cases of those youths if they did so. He also termed these marriages as a means to ‘purify’ the Brahmin girls.

In a deranging targeting of Hindu Dharma, he also questioned the powers of Lord Shiva. He also showed his hatred for the Ram Mandir. To demean religion, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha says that due to religion, the backward class could not study, and in such a situation, he will work to set this religion on fire.

Kushwaha also questioned the gods and goddesses of Hindus, saying, “These deities including Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, they are all called the masters of the universe; If these people are the masters of the universe, then why were they born in India, not in China and Japan?”

In another viral video, he can be heard, deranging Shri Ram asking, “Why did Ram not go to Canada and America? Was he afraid?”

Rudra Pratap Kushwaha pic.twitter.com/2oT81qVfnH — Chittaranjan Singh Rajput  (@iCSRajput) April 21, 2024

A week earlier on 14th April 2024, he made a deranging attack on BJP and its Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut. He said, “A prostitute has been given a ticket in Mandi. This BJP is sending such a woman to the Parliament House to fool the backward society and they will open a brothel there in the parliament. They will show such a woman to other MPs and transfer their votes in exchange. These people have a similar history right from the beginning. We will request Modi ji and Shah ji to give Sunny Leone the ministry of women and youth.”

Strikingly, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha is the national president of the Yuva Vichar Manch organisation. He frequently makes statements targeting Brahmins. He has been known to label Dalits supporting Brahmins as illegitimate offspring of Brahmins. Kushwaha suggests that Dalits should regard Muslims as brothers due to the historical significance of the Mughal dynasty. He advocates for the elimination and expulsion of Brahmins. Furthermore, he implies that those who stand by Brahmins lack strength and masculinity.