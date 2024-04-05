Friday, April 5, 2024
‘Chase away these 2% Brahmins and kill them, Muslims are your brothers’: Yuva Vichar Manch chief Rudra Pratap Kushwaha provokes SC-STs against Brahmins

Rudra Pratap Kushwaha has repeatedly targeted Hindu deities, Hindu festivals and upper caste Hindus especially Brahmins in his various speeches, under the guise of propagating Ambedkarite thoughts.

OpIndia Staff
Rudra Pratap Kushwaha
Rudra Pratap Kushwaha. Image Source: YouTube Channel of CKTV India
On Thursday (4th April), a video of Rudra Pratap Kushwaha of the Yuva Vichar Manch of Bihar went viral on social media. In this video, he spewed venom against Brahmins. He appealed to the SCs and STs in the country to chase away the 2 per cent Brahmins in the country and kill them all. His remarks attracted fierce criticism on social media. He has also made provoking remarks against Ram Mandir and Hindu girls in the past.

In the viral video, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha said, “Now, there will not be any Hindu-Muslim riot in the country. Rather, there will be a backwards versus forwards riot in the country. Rudra Pratap Kushwaha will do it to chase you people away from this land of Bharat. You have made a joke out of it. No Hindu is in danger. No Muslim is in danger. Neither Geeta nor the Quran is in danger. Remove the glasses of religion from your eyes and see. You will find that the entire Hindustan is under threat because of these 2 per cent Brahmins. Chase away these 2 per cent Brahmins and kill them. Muslims are our brothers.”

Embedding this video in a tweet, journalist Shubham Sharma posted from his X handle, “Ab Desh mei Hindu Muslim Nahi, Backward or Forward Danga hoga. In 2% Brahmano ko desh se khaded kar Mariye. He is Rudra Pratap Kushwaha, the Ambedkarite leader from Bihar. Before this, he was provoking SC-STs to do love Jihad with Brahmin girls. By tomorrow evening, Shridhar Sewa will file a criminal case against him and his allies.”

Another X user Vikas Jha posted, “• Name – Rudra Pratap Kushwaha • Organization – Youth Forum • Address – Hajipur Bihar • Class- Lathait (Landlord OBC) • Statement: Chase away these 2% Brahmins, Muslim is your brother. • Question – Are the citizens of India (Brahmins) excluded from Article 21 (Right to Life)?”

Notably, this is not the first time that Rudra Pratap Kushwaha has made such remarks. He had criticised the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had said that the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya belongs to Ashoka. He also challenged various stories from Ramayan in a derogatory language. He said that Samrat Ashoka went everywhere in the world. He said, “Ashoka spread his thoughts to other countries. Why did Ram not go to Canada and America? Was he afraid?”

In another YouTube video, Rudra Pratap Kushwaha is also seen inciting SC and ST youths to purposefully lure and marry Brahmin girls to fight against the so-called ‘Brahminism’. He also said that he would fight all the legal cases of those youths if they did so. He also termed these marriages as a means to ‘purify’ the Brahmin girls.

Rudra Pratap Kushwaha has repeatedly targeted Hindu deities, Hindu festivals and upper caste Hindus especially Brahmins in his various speeches, under the guise of propagating Ambedkarite thoughts.

