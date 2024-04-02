In the case of ‘Pakadua Vivah’ in Bihar’s Begusarai, a revenue officer was forcefully married on Wednesday (27th March) after the girl’s father filed a police complaint accusing the revenue officer Rintu Kumar of abducting his daughter Rani Chandraprabha. The girl’s family had earlier proposed to get their daughter married to government employee Rintu Kumar, however, he refused to marry. Following this, the girl’s family reportedly hatched a plot to send the girl to Rintu in the name of giving an exam and then filing a police complaint to trap him in an abduction case and force him to marry their daughter.

According to reports, Rintu Kumar is a resident of Patla village under the Chhaurahi police station area in Seetamarhi district. Around two months ago, Jageshwar Prasad, a resident of Khadiyahi village in Vibhutinagar police station area in Samastipur had met Rintu Kumar and his family. He brought up a marriage proposal for his daughter Rani Chandrapraba. However, Rintu had refused the proposal.

According to Rintu’s father Shyam Narayan Mahto, one month ago, when Rintu returned to his home for holidays, Chandraprabha also arrived at one of her relative’s houses in Rintu’s village. Reports say that Chandraprabha’s relative called Rintu to their house to have tea. Rintu went there and later returned to his office. Rintu’s father said that by the evening a relative called Rintu Kumar, and said that the son of his acquaintance had to give an exam in Rintu’s village. The relative requested Rintu to let the boy stay in his room and give the exam. Rintu failed to understand the conspiracy and agreed to let the boy come. However, instead of the boy, as discussed on the call, Chandraprabha arrived there.

Subsequently, Chandraprabha’s father Jageshwar Prasad filed a complaint at Vibhutinagar Police Station accusing Rintu of kidnapping his daughter to marry her. Following this, the station in-charge called Rintu and asked him to come to the police station along with the girl. Rintu, however, took Chandraprabha to Samastipur police station only to find Vibhutinagar police there. The duo were then taken to Vibhutipur police station.

The father of the revenue employee claims that his son and the girl were married in the Baba Vibhutinath temple at the block headquarters in the presence of the girl’s family members, who came on Vibhutipur police’s instruction. The Rintu’s father said that the Vibhutipur police refused to provide any information and that his son was forced to marry after being trapped in the conspiracy. Reports say that Rintu Kumar’s family and relatives were absent during the wedding rituals. The girl’s family relatives claim there was no compulsion. After marriage, the girl went to her in-laws’ home. Meanwhile, the police have denied any such incident.