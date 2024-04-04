On Wednesday (4th April), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress party for making vile and sexist remarks against its Mathura MP Hema Malini. The BJP criticised the main opposition party for its misogynistic attitude.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared a video of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in which the latter could be heard saying that BJP MP Hema Malini had been chosen as an MP only because of her beauty. He also indicated that the other leaders in the Lok Sabha liked staring at her.

“Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the video and slammed Surjewala saying, “Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this… This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women.”

Hema Malini is the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

It is important to note that, earlier, Congress leader Suriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’.

Following the announcement of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leaders and party trolls attacked her on 25th March with sexist and derogatory remarks. Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rating system in Mandi is),” in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Kangana Ranaut.

The post was later deleted.

She later released a clarification to explain herself following intense criticism for the despicable comment from her verified social media accounts. She stated in her explanation video that it was made by “someone who had access to her account,” and promised to hold the individual responsible for the post accountable.

However, Kangana Ranaut slammed the Congress party for furthering such derogatory comments. Condemning the remarks and slamming the Congress leader who now has been denied a ticket to the Lok Sabha Elections by the party, Ranaut said that people who see women like this can never work for their development. “Jo betiyon ke aur behenho ke bhav lagate hai, woh log aap ke kabhi nahi ho sakte hai, yeh aap yaad rakhiyega (Remember, people who see women like this can never work for your betterment, they can never be trusted),” the actress said while addressing the roadshow on 29th March.