Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomePolitics'You bloody fool', Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate goes on an abusive rant against Shehzad...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘You bloody fool’, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate goes on an abusive rant against Shehzad Poonawalla in a live TV debate

Shehzad Poonawalla also mentioned how Supriya Shrinate abused him in the past in a similar fashion.

OpIndia Staff
Shehzad Poonawalla and Supriya Shrinate
Shehzad Poonawalla (left) and Supriya Shrinate (right). Image Source: OTV News English YouTube Channel
1

On Friday (5th April), Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate went on an abusive rant against BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a live TV debate on News18. Shrinate called him a ‘bloody fool’ and an ‘intemperate young boy’. The debate hosted by anchor Zakka Jacob was about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on The Guardian’s report accusing India of multiple killings outside India. Rajnath Singh had said in an interview with CNN-News 18 that ‘if a terrorist escapes from India, we will go outside to kill him’.

During this debate, Shehzad Poonawalla said that Supriya Shrinate had misnamed the Director General of Military Operations in Northern Command. He attempted to correct her with the information as to who was on that post in 2020 and who is heading it now in 2024. In response to this, Supriya Shrinate lost her cool and called Shehzad Poonawalla a ‘bloody fool’. This is seen at 31:12 in the video embedded below.

Shehzad Poonawalla took it to X and posted about the incident from his handle. He wrote, “Today Supriya Shrinate crossed all limits & abused me not once but twice on national TV. “Bloody Fool”, “intemperate young boy,” said the GAALIBAAZ who did not spare Kangana Ranaut and the people of Mandi (to date she has not identified the culprit).”

He added, “My crime: I exposed her lies on air on Rameshwaram cafe blast & the fact that she got the name of Northern Army Commander wrong in her haste! She had no answers on Karnataka HM’s statement on Pulwama too.”

He further wrote in his post, “See the video where she says the wrong name of the Northern Army Commander not once but twice (( I then go on to trap her on the point but she is too dumb to understand it and says the wrong name again so much for facts))”

Shehzad Poonawalla also mentioned how Supriya Shrinate abused him in the past in a similar fashion. He wrote, “This is not the first time she has abused me. She called me Goon on Rajdeep Sardesai’s show. She called me more names on other shows. She even insulted my aged mother once. Do we need more proof about who posted that post on Kangana Ranaut? Will ECI act on her now?”

Supriya Shrinate recently insulted Kangana Ranaut

Notably, Kangana Ranaut was at the receiving end of a particularly nasty online attack after Congress leaders and supporters targeted her with sexual innuendos and abuses following the announcement of her candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on Instagram which has now been deleted, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

Supriya Shrinate’s post against Kangana Ranaut. Image Source: Screenshot of post on Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram handle

Later, Supriya Shrinate went into a defensive mode as she posted a video blaming one of her ‘team members’ for her sexist post against actor Kangana Ranaut. “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today,” Ms Shrinate said in a 1-minute 29-second long video posted by her on X.

Now she has abused another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on a live TV show. Referring to the way she insulted Kangana Ranaut and later blamed it on her staff, Shehzad Poonawalla reshared the snippet of Supriya Shrinate calling him a Bloody fool and wrote in the caption of the post, “Do we need more proof on who posted that disgusting post on Kangana Ranaut from Supriya Shrinate’s account? The true face of a GAALIBAAZ!”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bricks pelted on cars, windshield broken, officials gheraoed: NIA team comes under attack from supporters of TMC leader in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Ties to Jamaat-e-Islami and ISI, support for Tablian and more: Meet Pinaki Bhattacharya, a neo-convert to Islam spearheading the ‘India Out’ campaign in Bangladesh

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Tensions escalate in Middle East: Israel and US prepare for a potential attack by Iran as it vows to retaliate following attack on its...

OpIndia Staff -

Another Indian student dies in US, total incidents of unnatural death reach 10 since the beginning of 2024

ANI -

India permits the export of essential commodities at the request of the Maldives government

OpIndia Staff -

‘In Indian tradition, you refer to grandfather’s brother as grandfather’ – Bhagat Singh’s grandson tears apart opposition leaders questioning his relationship to the freedom...

Anurag -

Congress leaders and media spread misleading report that BJP worker questioned as witness in Bengaluru cafe blast is an accused, NIA issues clarification

OpIndia Staff -

While Congress demands guarantee that BJP will not change the constitution, its own manifesto promises at least 6 major changes to the constitution

Raju Das -

‘Illegal, erroneous and arbitrary’: Tribunal quashes Waqf Board’s order which declared Surat Municipal Corporation’s head office ‘Waqf property’

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Telangana: Hoard of Ikshvaku period lead coins unearthed during excavations at the historic Phanigiri site in Suryapet

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com