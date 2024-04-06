On Friday (5th April), Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate went on an abusive rant against BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a live TV debate on News18. Shrinate called him a ‘bloody fool’ and an ‘intemperate young boy’. The debate hosted by anchor Zakka Jacob was about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on The Guardian’s report accusing India of multiple killings outside India. Rajnath Singh had said in an interview with CNN-News 18 that ‘if a terrorist escapes from India, we will go outside to kill him’.

During this debate, Shehzad Poonawalla said that Supriya Shrinate had misnamed the Director General of Military Operations in Northern Command. He attempted to correct her with the information as to who was on that post in 2020 and who is heading it now in 2024. In response to this, Supriya Shrinate lost her cool and called Shehzad Poonawalla a ‘bloody fool’. This is seen at 31:12 in the video embedded below.

Shehzad Poonawalla took it to X and posted about the incident from his handle. He wrote, “Today Supriya Shrinate crossed all limits & abused me not once but twice on national TV. “Bloody Fool”, “intemperate young boy,” said the GAALIBAAZ who did not spare Kangana Ranaut and the people of Mandi (to date she has not identified the culprit).”

He added, “My crime: I exposed her lies on air on Rameshwaram cafe blast & the fact that she got the name of Northern Army Commander wrong in her haste! She had no answers on Karnataka HM’s statement on Pulwama too.”

Today Supriya Shrinate crossed all limits & abused me not once but twice on national tv



“Bloody Fool” , “intemperate young boy” said the GAALIBAAZ who did not spare @KanganaTeam & people of Mandi ((till date she has not identified the culprit ))



My crime : I exposed her lies… pic.twitter.com/AxleWdG2zy — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) April 5, 2024

He further wrote in his post, “See the video where she says the wrong name of the Northern Army Commander not once but twice (( I then go on to trap her on the point but she is too dumb to understand it and says the wrong name again so much for facts))”

Shehzad Poonawalla also mentioned how Supriya Shrinate abused him in the past in a similar fashion. He wrote, “This is not the first time she has abused me. She called me Goon on Rajdeep Sardesai’s show. She called me more names on other shows. She even insulted my aged mother once. Do we need more proof about who posted that post on Kangana Ranaut? Will ECI act on her now?”

Supriya Shrinate recently insulted Kangana Ranaut

Notably, Kangana Ranaut was at the receiving end of a particularly nasty online attack after Congress leaders and supporters targeted her with sexual innuendos and abuses following the announcement of her candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on Instagram which has now been deleted, Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rate system in Mandi is?)” with a particularly racy picture of Kangana Ranaut.

Supriya Shrinate’s post against Kangana Ranaut. Image Source: Screenshot of post on Supriya Shrinate’s Instagram handle

Later, Supriya Shrinate went into a defensive mode as she posted a video blaming one of her ‘team members’ for her sexist post against actor Kangana Ranaut. “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. One of these people had posted a very disgusting and objectionable post today,” Ms Shrinate said in a 1-minute 29-second long video posted by her on X.

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था.



मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

Now she has abused another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on a live TV show. Referring to the way she insulted Kangana Ranaut and later blamed it on her staff, Shehzad Poonawalla reshared the snippet of Supriya Shrinate calling him a Bloody fool and wrote in the caption of the post, “Do we need more proof on who posted that disgusting post on Kangana Ranaut from Supriya Shrinate’s account? The true face of a GAALIBAAZ!”