After the Aam Aadmi Party government attempted to demolish two Hindu temples in West Delhi on 15th April, amidst the Navratri festival, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena stayed the demolition action ahead of Ram Navami. Reports say that the AAP minister Atishi had in February this year ordered the demolition of two temples namely Jai Shiv Bhola Mandir in Tilak Nagar and the Jai Shri Mata Mahakali Mandir at Khyala Road on Monday.

Delhi LG while staying the demolition of these temples reportedly said that AAP leader Atishi wants to fan communal tensions by ordering the removal of Hindu temples during Navratri, particularly when the model code of conduct is in effect, as per a Times Now report.

Notably, the decision to demolish certain religious structures was taken by the Public Works Department on 9th February this year. In the meeting held in February this year, many such structures were discussed for demolition, however, only the said two temples were approved for demolition saying that since these temples were situated on the roadside they caused traffic issues.

The PWD officials, reportedly, sought logistics and police assistance for demolishing these temples first on 21st February and then on 28th March, however, it was said that the demolition had been scheduled specifically for 15th of April.

Although the Delhi LG has put a stay on the demolition action, the local Hindus are enraged over the AAP government’s decision to demolish Hindu temples, especially during the Navratri festival. Locals alleged that the Hindu community is being deliberately targeted by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly objected to the AAP government’s decision. In a press conference on Monday, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva said, “Navratri festival is being celebrated all over the country at this time. This festival of worship of Mother Bhagwati has special importance in Delhi. Be it the administration or any individual, he especially expects harmony to be maintained during these religious functions. But unfortunately, there is a government in Delhi which works on the policy of pleasing one section.”

Sachdeva also slammed AAP leader Atishi and said that the meeting to discuss demolition action against encroachments was held on 9th February and several other sites from ISBT to Majnu Ka Tila were also discussed, however, Atishi selected only two Hindu temples for demolition that too specifically during Navaratri.

“Public Works Department comes under the Delhi Government. AAP minister Atishi tried to demolish two temples in West Delhi. Navratri is going on, people are fasting. People are doing puja every day. Deliberately targeting temples, especially on the day of Navratri reflects the mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party and its alliance parties. The cabinet meeting of the Delhi government was held on 9 February 2024. Apart from these two, there was discussion about removing the sites from ISBT to Majnu Ka Tila which come under the category of encroachment. But Atishi specifically chose two temples built in densely populated areas on Khayala Road and Ganesh Nagar in Tilak Nagar. After this, orders were given that these temples have to be removed today (15th April) itself,” Sachdeva said adding that the temples marked for demolition were constructed around 35 years ago.

The BJP leader alleged that an attempt was made to incite communal tensions, however, with LG VK Saxena’s intervention, the situation was brought under control. “As soon as the public came to know this morning, a large number of people gathered there. The Lieutenant Governor somehow brought the worsening situation under control. But the Aam Aadmi Party, which is already reeling from its defeat, has now resorted to these small acts and is directly attacking Sanatan,” Sachdeva added.