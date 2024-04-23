Tuesday, April 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnnamalai releases video testimony of husband of women beaten to death for voting BJP,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Annamalai releases video testimony of husband of women beaten to death for voting BJP, refutes TN police cries of ‘false news’: Here’s what happened

Taking to X (Twitter), Annamalai posted a video where the husband of the deceased woman was giving his testimony, rubbishing claims of the Tamil Nadu police about previous enmity leading to the lynching of his wife. He confirms that there was no previous enmity and Gomathi was beaten to death because she voted for BJP and not DMK.

OpIndia Staff
Annamalai shares video of husband of woman beaten to death for voting BJP refuting TN police's 'personal enmity' angle after DMK filed FIR: Details
K Annamalai, CM Stalin awarding Mohammad Zubair of AltNews
4

On 22nd April, Shrimushnam police filed a case against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai claiming he posted misleading information on social media about the post-poll death of a woman in village Pakkirimaniyam of district Cuddalore. A case was filed against Annamalai under Sections 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the reports by local media, Annamalai posted on X that the 45-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by DMK goons for voting for the BJP. Tamil Nadu police, however, refuted the claims. The Tamil Nadu police claimed that the woman in question was beaten to death over a family feud and personal enmity, not because she voted BJP. Several other social media users were also booked in a separate case for sharing similar information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The refutation by the Tamil Nadu police was used on social media by many to discredit claims of poll violence leading to the murder of Gomathi.

After the FIR was filed against K Annamalai, he took to Twitter to debunk the claims of the police.

Taking to X (Twitter), Annamalai posted a video where the husband of the deceased woman was giving his testimony, rubbishing claims of the Tamil Nadu police about previous enmity leading to the lynching of his wife. He confirms that there was no previous enmity and Gomathi was beaten to death because she voted for BJP and not DMK.

In the social media post, K Annamalai said, “I understand that the Fascist DMK Govt has filed an FIR on my name for exposing the truth about Smt Gomathi’s murder by DMK Goons.

Listen to Smt. Gomathi’s husband & her relatives confirmed that it wasn’t some previous enmity, and the real reason is that she voted for the BJP, which led to her being beaten up by DMK Goons.

Fascist DMK cannot silence our voices by filing frivolous cases such as these, as many cases, including the ones filed by TN CM Thiru MK Stalin, have been filed against us for being the voice of the people & for exposing the truth.

Thiru MK Stalin, the day of your ouster is not far. File as many cases as you want; we won’t compromise & budge!

In the video, a person was seen asking the husband why the police claim the incident happened as there was a previous enmity and not because she voted for the Lotus symbol. Her husband said, “No, no. Not at all. These statements (of the police) have different motives.” The man asked, “So the fight erupted because she voted for the Lotus symbol?” Someone sitting there said, “Yes, that is the reason.” Another man in the video said, “The opposition knew the vote would go for the Lotus. Based on this they mocked and bullied. Police are changing the story.”

Alt News’s Mohammed Zubair pushed an FIR against those who reported the case

Notably, on 21st April, Alt News co-founder and propagandist Mohammad Zubair pushed for FIRs against those who reported the matter including X user MrSinha_. In a post on X, he shared screenshots of Sinha’s X post, OpIndia’s report and a statement issued by Tamil Nadu police and said, “Fake News and disinformation by (Nupur J Sharma) @UnSubtleDesi of OpIndia and MrSinha_ on the death of a woman in Tamil Nadu. They claimed that she was attacked for not voting for DMK and for voting for BJP. Fact: The incident happened due to previous enmity between two groups.”

Source: X

After X user Mr Sinha had posted the news from local media reports, Tamil Nadu police directly threatened him with legal action. Mr Sinha took to X to say that he had deleted his post but questioned by the police was going after him instead of the news agencies which reported the incident.

He later confirmed that an FIR had indeed been filed against him and that Annamalai spoke to him assuring help.

Murder of Gomathi allegedly for voting BJP in Lok Sabha Elections, K Annamalai had reacted

On 19th April, a mob of Dravidra Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) workers allegedly attacked a woman named Gomathi for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per local reports. The incident occurred in the Pakkirimaniyam village in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. As per a report by Dinamalar, the DMK goons came to the residence of Gomathi after learning that she had voted for the BJP.

They had a heated argument with the victim, following which they brutally assaulted her. “Why didn’t you vote for our party,” they were heard saying.

On learning about the incident, the police reached the place and transferred Gomathi’s body to the Vrudhachalam Government Hospital for autopsy. Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called it a very shocking incident. He tweeted that ‘DMK’s dictatorial tendency to do away with even the basic right of voting given to the citizens by the Constitution is very dangerous for democracy.’

However, later Tamil Nadu police denied the political angle to the incident and claimed that the woman died as a result of a feud between two families. In a statement issued responding to the reports of the incident, Cuddalore District Police claimed that the woman died after falling while trying to stop a fight between two families.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Neha’s murder is like The Kerala Story, she was stalked, Fayaz’s sister is trying to make college photos viral to defame my daughter’: Niranjan...

OpIndia Staff -
Niranjan Hiremath added that the killer Fayaz, after getting rejected by Neha, had continued stalking her. Neha's every movement was followed and he had engaged a group of people to know all the details like the timings of coming to college, the gates she used to enter through, the classes she attended, and the places she visited.
News Reports

‘Send Congress and SP on five-year leave so that they can read Fatiha at the graves of mafias in those years’: UP CM Yogi...

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Minister's reference to offering Fatiha was sparked by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent visit to the home of the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to offer condolences to his family.

‘Unable to fathom why Kejriwal’s family sent food items that are against his medically prescribed diet’: Delhi Court notes Kejriwal never requested insulin

Asked to stop playing DJ before a mosque, pounded with lathis and stones: Javed, Mustak and others attack a Rajput wedding procession in Rajasthan’s...

Meghalaya: One minor girl gang-raped, three others assaulted, FIR mentions 10-15 Muslims as accused but police deny communal angle

‘Congress, SP hate it when I talk about Pasmanda Muslims, because their appeasement only helped the rich and powerful’: PM Modi in Aligarh

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Neha’s murder is like The Kerala Story, she was stalked, Fayaz’s sister is trying to make college photos viral to defame my daughter’: Niranjan...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Send Congress and SP on five-year leave so that they can read Fatiha at the graves of mafias in those years’: UP CM Yogi...

OpIndia Staff -

USA is no longer a democracy: Tucker Carlson on the Joe Rogan podcast says intel agencies are controlling elected representatives

OpIndia Staff -

Zubair accuses PM Modi of stealing credit over relaxations of male escort restrictions for women during Haj; his portal Alt News in 2018 credited...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unable to fathom why Kejriwal’s family sent food items that are against his medically prescribed diet’: Delhi Court notes Kejriwal never requested insulin

OpIndia Staff -

Asked to stop playing DJ before a mosque, pounded with lathis and stones: Javed, Mustak and others attack a Rajput wedding procession in Rajasthan’s...

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: One minor girl gang-raped, three others assaulted, FIR mentions 10-15 Muslims as accused but police deny communal angle

OpIndia Staff -

Worsening law and order situation in US: Los Angeles mayor who advocated going easy on criminals, has her house burgled again

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress, SP hate it when I talk about Pasmanda Muslims, because their appeasement only helped the rich and powerful’: PM Modi in Aligarh

ANI -

Did you know: Congress-led central govts in 1963 and 1974 passed laws forcing Indians to deposit up to 18 per cent of their income

Paurush Gupta -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com