Amid the India-Maldives dispute, India has agreed to export specific quantities of essential commodities for the 2024-25 period, as requested by the Maldivian government. The High Commission of India in the Maldives announced on Thursday via X that the quotas for these items have been increased.

“In response to the Maldives government’s request, India has authorised the export of certain quantities of essential commodities for the 2024-25 period through a unique bilateral mechanism. The quotas for each of these items have been revised upwards,” the announcement stated.

Significantly, these approved quantities mark the highest since the inception of this arrangement in 1981.

The quota for river sand and stone aggregates, crucial for the thriving construction sector in the Maldives, has been raised by 25 per cent to 1,000,000 metric tonnes.

Additionally, there is a 5 per cent increase in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and dal (pulses).

Furthermore, even last year, India continued to export rice, sugar, and onions to the Maldives despite a global ban on these items’ exports from India.

“The Indian High Commission in the Maldives affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives, in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” stated the official communication.

It’s worth noting that relations between India and the Maldives have faced strains since Muizzu took office, as he criticised New Delhi during and after the presidential elections.

In March, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly requested debt relief measures from New Delhi, while also emphasising that India remains the Maldives’ “closest ally.”

He clarified that he has not taken any actions or made statements that could strain the relationship between the two countries.

During an interview with local media outlet ‘Mihaaru’, President Muizzu expressed hope that India would consider accommodating debt relief measures for the Maldives in repaying the substantial loans taken from India over successive governments, as reported by Adhadhu.

“The circumstances we have inherited include very large loans from India. Therefore, we are in discussions to seek flexibility in the repayment terms of these loans. Rather than halting any ongoing projects, we aim to proceed with them swiftly. Hence, I don’t foresee any negative impacts on Maldives-India relations,” he stated.