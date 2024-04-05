Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIndia permits the export of essential commodities at the request of the Maldives government
News Reports
Updated:

India permits the export of essential commodities at the request of the Maldives government

In March, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly requested debt relief measures from New Delhi, while also emphasising that India remains the Maldives' "closest ally."

OpIndia Staff
India exports Maldives
PM Modi (L), Mohamed Muizzu (R)
8

Amid the India-Maldives dispute, India has agreed to export specific quantities of essential commodities for the 2024-25 period, as requested by the Maldivian government. The High Commission of India in the Maldives announced on Thursday via X that the quotas for these items have been increased.

“In response to the Maldives government’s request, India has authorised the export of certain quantities of essential commodities for the 2024-25 period through a unique bilateral mechanism. The quotas for each of these items have been revised upwards,” the announcement stated.

Significantly, these approved quantities mark the highest since the inception of this arrangement in 1981.

The quota for river sand and stone aggregates, crucial for the thriving construction sector in the Maldives, has been raised by 25 per cent to 1,000,000 metric tonnes.

Additionally, there is a 5 per cent increase in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and dal (pulses).

Furthermore, even last year, India continued to export rice, sugar, and onions to the Maldives despite a global ban on these items’ exports from India.

“The Indian High Commission in the Maldives affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives, in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” stated the official communication.

It’s worth noting that relations between India and the Maldives have faced strains since Muizzu took office, as he criticised New Delhi during and after the presidential elections.

In March, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly requested debt relief measures from New Delhi, while also emphasising that India remains the Maldives’ “closest ally.”

He clarified that he has not taken any actions or made statements that could strain the relationship between the two countries.

During an interview with local media outlet ‘Mihaaru’, President Muizzu expressed hope that India would consider accommodating debt relief measures for the Maldives in repaying the substantial loans taken from India over successive governments, as reported by Adhadhu.

“The circumstances we have inherited include very large loans from India. Therefore, we are in discussions to seek flexibility in the repayment terms of these loans. Rather than halting any ongoing projects, we aim to proceed with them swiftly. Hence, I don’t foresee any negative impacts on Maldives-India relations,” he stated.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘In Indian tradition, you refer to grandfather’s brother as grandfather’ – Bhagat Singh’s grandson tears apart opposition leaders questioning his relationship to the freedom...

Anurag -

Congress leaders and media spread misleading report that BJP worker questioned as witness in Bengaluru cafe blast is an accused, NIA issues clarification

OpIndia Staff -

While Congress demands guarantee that BJP will not change the constitution, its own manifesto promises at least 6 major changes to the constitution

Raju Das -

‘Illegal, erroneous and arbitrary’: Tribunal quashes Waqf Board’s order which declared Surat Municipal Corporation’s head office ‘Waqf property’

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Telangana: Hoard of Ikshvaku period lead coins unearthed during excavations at the historic Phanigiri site in Suryapet

OpIndia Staff -

Nupur Sharma redux: ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans raised against a Hindu boy in Nashik after he responds to a derogatory post made by...

Siddhi Somani -

Rohith Vemula Act, caste census, more than 50% reservation: Congress manifesto eyes to divide India further along caste lines

Dibakar Dutta -

How greed for an alleged ‘magic coin’ made an employee murder 2 businessmen in Bulandshahr: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

After promising Old Pension Scheme before assembly polls, Congress ignores it in Lok Sabha election manifesto, says ‘it’s in our minds’

OpIndia Staff -

Samina calls Sachin to meet and kills him by slitting his throat: ‘Khan Saab’ conspired murder over suspicion of an extramarital affair with his...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com