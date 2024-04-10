Islamists attacked Hindus including BJP workers were attacked in Sarisha’s Kalagachiya area in Diamond Habour, South 24 Paraganas on Monday, 8th April, during the immersion of Goddess Maa Raksha Kali idol.

Place – Kalagachiya, Sarisha, DIAMOND HARBOUR, South 24 Parganas.



The place (in)famous for Mamata's nephew and his goons' political terrorism, is experiencing massive riots. The people affected are BJP Karyakartas and Mondal president, who were celebrating with saffron… pic.twitter.com/R9yDh7qPL6 — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 9, 2024

The BJP has said that its karyakartas and booth presidents were attacked fatally for playing songs of Shri Ram during the immersion. The party has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of political terrorism.

“The place (in)famous for Mamata’s nephew and his goons’ political terrorism, is experiencing massive riots,” the BJP stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Visuals going viral on social media show houses set ablaze with flames and heavy smoke emerging.

HINDUS UNDER ATTACK.



Place – Kalagachiya, Sarisha, DIAMOND HARBOUR, South 24 Pgns.



Hindus were playing devotional songs of Prabhu ShreeRAM while on their way to immerse MAA RAKSHA KALI Moorti (Puja was on Saturday Night).

Suddenly a few JIHADIS attacked them and many Hindus… pic.twitter.com/4o3R512eL4 — Devdutta Maji (Modi Ji Ka Pariwar). (@MajiDevDutta) April 8, 2024

BJP leader Devdutta Maji, President of Singha Bahini, shared the details of the incident alleging that more than 100 jihadis were sent by TMC block president SK Shamim on motorbikes.

“It is evident that this was a pre-planned attack,” Maji wrote in a post on X. He stated that an army of jihadis was also sent by SK Jahangir Khan from Falta towards Sarisha.

In-charge of BJP’s IT department, Amit Malviya took to X likening that incident to the 2019 violence against Hindus in the village of Bagakhali under Bishnupur block of Diamond Harbour after local mosques called for the attacks.

Bengal is up in flames again. This is redux of 2019, when Hindus were forced to flee their homes in village Bagakhali, under Bishnupur block of Diamond Harbour, after local Mosques called for violent attacks against them.



It is now playing out again, just before elections, to… https://t.co/0k6x8EvUgE — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 9, 2024

He wrote, “It is now playing out again, just before elections, to ensure Mamata Banerjee’s nephew can win the election. The TMC drama in Delhi is to give cover to this dangerous operation, being executed with clinical precision.”

“No less than Mamata Banerjee herself has warned of violence, in the run-up to Ram Navami on 17th April, just like last year. The Calcutta High Court subsequently handed over the matter to the NIA and several rioters, aligned to the TMC, have been arrested since,” Malviya wrote.

The BJP leader demanded that the Election Commission of India take note and ensure additional central forces deployment during Ram Navami.

However, the West Bengal police have denied the charges that the Hindu procession was attacked. They have claimed that the incident pertains to a clash between two groups over the exchange of filthy language.

Wilful misinformation is being spread from certain quarters in social media about an incident last night in Sarisha area under Diamond Harbour PS. The fact of the matter is, two groups clashed with each other over exchange of filthy language. (1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) April 9, 2024

“Wilful misinformation is being spread from certain quarters in social media about an incident last night in Sarisha area under Diamond Harbour PS. The fact of the matter is, two groups clashed with each other over exchange of filthy language,” the police wrote on X.

They added, “Prompt Police intervention under the direct supervision of senior officers diffused the tension. Three persons have been arrested. No religious procession was vandalised as claimed by certain quarters.”

Those trying to deliberately ignite communal passions will be sternly dealt with as per law. Presently, the situation is peaceful and under control, the police stated.

Notably, action has been initiated by the police against BJP workers, who are the alleged victims of the attack. Maji shared details of the FIR filed against the 12 BJP workers of which he said two have been arrested.

“F.I.R No. 156/2024 Diamond Harbour P.S U/S 143/147/153A/295A/435/436/307/34 IPC and 9MPO Act. Name in FIR 12 Persons,” Maji shared on X.

Plz watch the Video, I am not in the condition to write in details.



I am now in Diamond Harbour.



F.I.R No. 156/2024 Diamond Harbour P.S

U/S 143/147/153A/295A/435/436/307/34 IPC and 9MPO Act

Name in FIR 12 Persons

Arrested 2 persons



1.Rajesh Halder S/O Soumen Halder

2.Sraban… pic.twitter.com/H1NsAWOK1B — Devdutta Maji (Modi Ji Ka Pariwar). (@MajiDevDutta) April 9, 2024

Among those booked by the West Bengal police are Rajesh Halder, Sraban Ghosh, Uttam Bag, Aninda Halder, Nitai Mondal, Krishna Sardar, Buddhadeb Bag, Kartik, Ayan Dutta, Somnath Halder, Sourav Halder, Rajkumar Sardar.

Countering the West Bengal police’s narrative on X, Maji said that the Hindus who have been booked are Hindutva activists and BJP booth workers.

He said that one of the BJP workers booked named Uttam Bag was targeted in 2021 too wherein his saree showroom and motorbike showroom was attacked, sarees were stolen and cash was stolen too.

“He is not involved. The police reached his residence at 2 am and raided their house for about an hour, traumatised the family, and scared their neighbours too. They created so much chaos,” Maji said adding that Uttam Bag was arrested.

Maji shared images from 2021 showing the damaged condition of Uttam Bag’s showroom. He also shared a CCTV video of the recent raids by the police in the house of Uttam Bag where the police can be seen entering and surrounding his house.

Another BJP worker’s house was raided too. This worker is the father of a 1.5-year-old baby who suffers from an illness. The father had gone to buy milk and pampers for the child when he was picked up by the police.

Maji has alleged that the two arrested BJP workers are being beaten brutally by the police. “The situation is very serious. On one hand, there are atrocities committed by the jihadis and on the other hand, there’s the tyranny of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee’s police. The entire village is scared and Hindu youth are leaving,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC President has fielded her nephew Abhishek Banerjee from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.