Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati and World Peace Centre founder Jain Acharya Lokesh has been honoured with the American Presidential Award at Capitol Hill in Washington. He is the first Indian monk to be honoured with the American Presidential Award.

As part of the honour, he was honoured with the Presidential Award, Golden Shield, Certificate of Honor and a citation bearing the signature of President Biden. The certificate and citation were read by US Congressman Brad Sherman, according to the statement released by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati.

While appreciating the humanitarian work of Jain Acharya Lokesh, US President Joe Biden, in his signed citation, said, “I congratulate you for your contribution to the public good and congratulate you for your service to this great nation and humanity.”

Praising Acharya Lokesh’s global peace efforts, Biden wrote, “By sharing your time and passion, you are helping to find solutions to the challenges we face. Solutions we need more than ever. We live in a moment that needs hope, light, and love. You are providing all three through your service.”

Biden further stated, “On behalf of the American people, I deeply commend you for your volunteer leadership and the American people have confidence that you will continue to serve humanity in the same way in the future.”

After receiving the award, Jain Acharya Lokesh in his speech called it a matter of pride to be honoured with the American Presidential Award, according to the statement. However, he noted that the award has increased even more responsibility.

He said that this honour is an honour of Indian culture, spiritual values, Jain principles of Lord Mahavir, according to the statement released by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati.

He further said, “It is my honour that on the basis of these values, I have been dedicated to the interest and welfare of mankind for the last 40 years and will try to live up to everyone’s expectations in the future also.”

While expressing gratitude to Biden, Jain Acharya Lokesh expressed hope that India and the US will continue to work together for the upliftment of mankind.

