Kerala: CPIM wanted to create communal tension before the 2014 election, party workers tried to sneak in BJP’s banner into madrassa

The sinister plan was reportedly thwarted after alert security guards at the madrassa stopped the CPIM workers from stepping into the Islamic seminary.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: CPIM wanted to create communal tension before the 2014 election, party workers tried to sneak in BJP's banner into madrassa
PM Modi (left), CPIM leader Pinarayi Vijayan (right), images via India Today and The Hindu
Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) attempted to stoke communal tension in Vadakara town in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

As per reports, CPIM workers tore banners belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attempted to sneak them into the Bafaqi Thangal Memorial Madrasaa. The incident took place on 3rd February 2014.

The sinister plan was reportedly thwarted after alert security guards at the madrassa stopped the CPIM workers from stepping into the Islamic seminary. They were nabbed by the guards and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers

Screengrab of the report by Dool News

According to the BJP, the conspiracy was masterminded by BJP workers Kuni Babu and Edathamithal Bineesh. During the incident, Bineesh managed to escape while Babu was apprehended.

Later, a group of 30-odd CPIM goons, armed with machetes and bombs, reached the spot and rescued Kuni Babu. The incident created an atmosphere of tension and panic in the area.

On receiving information about the matter, the police reached the crime scene and registered a case against Kuni Babu, Edathamithal Bineesh and 30 other CPIM workers.

Screengrab of the report by OneIndia

According to reports, the police later arrested the two primary accused along with two other accomplices, namely, Jithin Kumar and Surendran. They were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody for 2 weeks.

The police booked the four people for use of explosives and inciting religious hatred. They also recovered two crude bombs and diffused them on time.

