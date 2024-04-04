Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSamajwadi Party struggling to find a candidate against TV’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, replaces Meerut...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Samajwadi Party struggling to find a candidate against TV’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, replaces Meerut candidate for the second time

After announcing the names of Bhanu Pratap Singh and Atul Pradhan, SP has finally fielded Sunita Verma from Meerut, where actor Arun Govil is the BJP candidate

OpIndia Staff
Meerut Lok Sabha battle
Sunita Verma (left), Arun Govil (centre), Atul Pradhan (right). Image Source: NDTV, Patrika, Swarajya
2

Leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, there’s a notable atmosphere of uncertainty stemming from the Samajwadi Party’s repeated changes in candidates across several constituencies. In Meerut, the SP has altered its candidate for the third time. Initially, Bhanu Pratap Singh was designated as the SP’s candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat. After cancelling his ticket, the SP nominated Sardhana MLA Atul Pradhan, who even filed his nomination.

However, on the final day of filing nominations in Meerut, the party replaced him with Sunita Verma, the wife of former MLA Yogesh Verma, as their Lok Sabha candidate. It is evident from the recent development that the party is struggling to find a candidate against Arun Govil of the BJP who had played the role of Lord Ram in the television serial Ramayan.

According to reports, Atul Pradhan has expressed displeasure over the discussion of changing the candidate. He has reportedly warned that he will also resign from the legislature. However, on his X handle, there was a post suggesting that he agreed with the party’s decision. He wrote, “Whatever is the decision of National President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I accept it. I will soon sit and talk with my colleagues. Jai Bhim. Jai Samajwad. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Atul Pradhan filed his nomination papers for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday (3rd April). But the party has decided to go ahead with Sunita Verma. In Meerut, BJP’s Arun Govil will be the Lok Sabha candidate. Samajwadi Party is not getting a suitable candidate to fight against the actor who played the role of Hindu deity Lord Ram in the television serial Ramayan. Consecration of the idol of Lord Ram took place in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present as the chief guest in this program held at the grand Ram Mandir.

Meerut isn’t the sole constituency where the Samajwadi Party is grappling with candidate confusion. In Moradabad, the SP initially nominated ST Hasan, only to later rescind his ticket and replace him with Ruchi Veera, both of whom had already filed their nominations. Subsequently, Akhilesh Yadav intervened by writing to the Election Commission, asserting that the official SP candidate remained ST Hasan, and thus, he should be granted the party’s symbol, the cycle. Additionally, there are discussions about potential changes in the SP candidate for the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. Speculations suggest that Akhilesh Yadav might replace his uncle Shivpal Yadav and give the ticket to Shivpal Yadav’s son Aditya Yadav in this constituency.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi victim of an ambitious mother, forced into politics: Kangana Ranaut calls the Wayanad MP a casualty of “parivarvaad”

OpIndia Staff -

Guardian ‘journalist’ offers to interview OpIndia editor-in-chief to ‘clarify’ accusations of the journalist being anti-India, anti-Hindu, declines OpIndia’s counter offer of a live stream...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Ishtiaq Khan and Inzamamul kidnapped two minor Hindu girls and took them to Ranchi, both girls rescued and accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

The US has not asked India to reduce its purchase of Russian oil, says American treasury official

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi’s declared asset value grew by 3583% in last 20 years, gained most from shares and mutual funds despite his constant abuses of...

OpIndia Staff -

Sandeshkhali: Calcutta High Court slams West Bengal government, says 100% responsibility lies with ruling party

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive Ground Report: Police station in Balrampur grabbed by former SP MLA Arif Hashmi during Akhilesh Yadav’s rule to build illegal mazar instead of...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

JK Rowling breaks Scotland’s new ‘Hate Crime’ law, refuses to bow down to trans politics at the cost of women’s rights

Shraddha Pandey -

Once upon a time, small countries starved of flour today used to send terrorists to attack us: PM Modi during a rally in Jamui...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court upholds caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Rana, sets aside Bombay HC court order cancelling her SC status

ANI -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com