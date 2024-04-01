An Islamic cleric named Oluwafemi Idris was arrested with two of his accomplices from the Akoko area in Ondo State of Nigeria on charges of possessing fresh human body parts.

As per reports, the two other accused were identified as Samuel Kutelu and Babatunde Kayode. While speaking about the matter, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya informed that the arrests were made based on intel received in January this year.

Reportedly, the Islamic cleric had gathered fresh human body parts for ‘ritualistic activities’. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said that the cops recovered human hands, 3 hearts, 3 kidneys, a spine and a tongue from the residence of Oluwafemi Idris.

ONDO POLICE ARREST SUSPECTED RITUALIST



The Ondo State Police Command have arrested one Oluwafemi Idris for unlawful possession of human parts.

The Police got an intel from a reliable source in January 2024, that one Idris popularly known as Alfa in his area kept pic.twitter.com/dfrqX3IqaE — Bólúwatifẹ́ 🥷🏾 (@Emmy_tife) March 31, 2024

The Nigerian police have now launched a manhunt to nab another cleric, who supplied the human body parts and 3 skulls to the Islamic cleric.

“The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Oluwafemi Idris for unlawful possession of human parts. The police got intel from a reliable source in January 2024 that one Idris, popularly known as Alfa in his area, kept human parts in his house and intended to use them for ritual purposes,” Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya stated.

“The police swung into action and apprehended the suspect. A search was conducted in his house at Akoko, and the following human parts were found in his possession: human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, a spine and a tongue,” she emphasised.

“The suspect claimed he is an Islamic cleric, and some of the human parts were supplied by his friend, an Alhaji, who is also a cleric and one Samuel Kutelu. He explained that he supplied one Babatunde Kayode (an Oluawo) with three human heads.Oluawo and Kayode have been arrested. Effort is on to arrest the other cleric, who he claims sourced the human parts for him,” the police spokesperson concluded.