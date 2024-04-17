Rajasthan: Sabir kidnaps and rapes minor Dalit in Alwar, converts her to Islam and marries her; FIR lodged

A shocking incident of forced religious conversion has come to light from Rajasthan’s Alwar where a man named Sabir is accused of raping a minor Dalit girl after he had kidnapped her. The minor victim was then forcibly converted to Islam and married to the accused, Sabir. Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, the Police have filed a case under IPC sections 363, 366A, 376(2)N and under stringent POCSO and SC/ST Acts.

The incident sparked outrage among the members of the Dalit community who have demanded the arrest of the accused. They have warned to carry out a protest if strict action is not taken in this matter.

Ramgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omprakash Vishnoi said that the matter is being investigated seriously.

He said that on 15th April, the family members of the Dalit minor girl had registered a case of kidnapping, rape, and forced marriage in the Bagad Tirahe police station.

The DSP assured that strictest action will be taken against the culprits involved in the case. He stated that the victim’s family told the police that their daughter had gone to the market to get her silver anklets repaired on 13th April. During this time, she disappeared somewhere on the way.

According to reports, the victim is a 17-year-old Dalit girl who resides in Bagad Tiraha, Alwar. On April 13th, she went to the market to have her anklets repaired. However, when she did not return by evening, her family members began searching for her.

They then came to know that Sabir a resident from the nearby village had abducted the minor. Subsequently, they reached Sabir’s house where his family misled the Dalit family. They told the victim’s family that they would help them in finding the girl.

However, when the victim’s family couldn’t find success in finding the victim, they reached Sabir’s house but this time they were accompanied by the Police. After reaching there, they came to know that their minor daughter had been forcefully converted to Islam and she was forcibly married to Sabir.

The victim’s family has also accused Sabir of raping their daughter. Consequently, they filed an FIR in Ramgarh police station on 15th April.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Ramgarh division general secretary Dinesh Gautam said that this is a case of Love Jihad. He added that immediate action should be taken in this case and the accused should be arrested otherwise the Dalit community will stage a protest.