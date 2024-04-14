On Sunday (14th April), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc while addressing election rallies in Jamui and Banka districts in Bihar. He took a dig at RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav for his ‘fish-eating video’ and questioned their audacity in hurting the sentiments of devotees during Navratri and making it a show for ‘appeasement politics’.

Addressing the rally in Jamui, the Defence Minister said, “You are eating fish during Navratri. What message do you want to send? You eat whatever you want, fish, pig, pigeon, elephant or horse. What is the need to show? This is only for votes, for appeasement politics. They think people of a particular religion will vote for them because of this. Lalu ji, I request you to handle such people.” He reiterated the same in his election rally in Banka.

Rajnath Singh also came down heavily on the remarks made by the daughter of Lalu Yadav, Misa Bharti. She had earlier issued a threat of retribution stating that if they formed the government, Narendra Modi would be sent behind bars.

Referring to Lalu Yadav as his friend, Defence Minister Singh responded to Misa Bharti’s remark stating, “What are his family members saying? They are saying that if they form the government, they will put Modi ji in jail.”

Using the Hindi idiom, “Na nau man tel hoga na, na radha nachegi“, Singh categorically asserted that the dreams of the opposition to form a government would not be fulfilled.

He added, “Those who are in jail or out on bail will send Modi ji to jail? The people of Bihar will tolerate everything, but not this.”

In his Banka rally, Singh asked who has dared to jail PM Modi and firmly said in Hindi, “Kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo Modi ji ko jail mein dalenge.“

Meanwhile, during his rallies, the Defence Minister also noted that PM Modi has been receiving invitations for functions scheduled abroad next year. He added that this shows that the “entire world believes his return to power is inevitable”.

He said, “Election season is known to be volatile everywhere. People view these times with a degree of consternation, but not so in the case of India. The entire world believes PM Modi will be back for a third consecutive term in office.” He is already being invited abroad for functions that are to be held next year, Singh added.

Defence Minister highlights India’s growing power at the global level

The Defence Minister asserted that under Modi, India has transformed into a power “capable of repulsing cross-border terrorism as was seen during the surgical strikes”.

He added, “Another example of India’s rise in global stature was the release of retired navy officials, who were awarded death sentence by a court in Qatar, following a telephone call from Modi to the head of the West Asian state.”

He also highlighted PM Modi’s intervention in rescuing the retired Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death by the Qatari government safely back home.

Singh said, “Our retired Navy veterans who were working in some companies in Qatar were sentenced to death…PM Modi had a talk with Qatar’s President and within 2-3 days their punishment was reversed and the retired Navy veterans were back in India. This is India’s power.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Our retired Navy veterans who were working in some companies in Qatar were sentenced to death…PM Modi had a talk with Qatar's President and within 2-3 days their punishment was reversed and the retired Navy veterans were… pic.twitter.com/DVV6LTdvcF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

In February, Qatar freed eight ex-Navy personnel previously employed by Dahra Global. They were detained by Qatari authorities in October 2022 on suspicion of spying on a submarine program. It is pertinent to note that seven out of the eight Indian Navy veterans returned to India in February itself, MEA had recently stated that it is fulfilling the requirements to bring back the stranded 8th ex-Indian Naval officer who is still in Qatar.

Following a guilty verdict for espionage from the Qatari court, they were sentenced to death. The death sentence of the retired Navy personnel was commuted to a prolonged prison term after diplomatic negotiations between Qatar and India.

The prison sentence was further reduced after relatives of the Indian Navy veterans reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which promised to utilise all diplomatic avenues to facilitate their return.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close rapport with the Emir of Qatar, coupled with the behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, played a pivotal role in securing the release of the Navy veterans.

Nonetheless, voting will be underway in Bihar in all phases of the Lok Sabha elections starting from April 19. The vote counting will occur on June 4.