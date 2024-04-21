On Sunday (21st April), Police stated that senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against Union Minister and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Notably, the case against Tharoor was registered by the Cyber Police in Thiruvananthapuram on 15th April but its details were revealed today.

According to the Police, the case has been filed against Shashi Tharoor based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader J R Padmakumar. The BJP leader accused Tharoor of carrying out a false campaign against Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a television program.

According to the complaint, during the program, Tharoor had made defamatory statements against Chandrasekhar with regard to ‘influencing voters’ of coastal regions in the Lok Sabha election.

A cyber police official said that the case was registered under Sections 171-G and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 65 of the IT Act. The official added that an investigation is going on in the matter. Notably, IPC Section 177-G refers to raising false statements in connection with an election, while IPC Section 500 relates to defamation.

Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Tharoor is yet to react to the registration of the case.

Earlier on 14th April, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Nodal Officer issued a warning to Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor for making “unverified allegations” against Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

As per reports citing the Thiruvananthapuram Nodal Officer, Tharoor made an unverified allegation against Rajeev Chandrasekhar at an interview on a news channel, which violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Congress leader claimed that Chandrasekhar was offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange for votes.

The MCC Nodal Officer had said, “A Complaint was filed by JR Padmakumar, Election Legal Convenor, BJP before the DEO on April 6, alleging that “Unsubstantiated accusations” were made by Sashi Tharoor in a “Meet the Candidate” Interview hosted by 24 News Channel. It was alleged that Sashi Tharoor accused Rajeev Chandrasekhar of offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange for vote. On April 8, another Complaint was filed by VV Rajesh, NDA Convenor, on the same subject matter. He has alleged that Statements made by Sashi Tharoor in the Interview was “Utterly false, Frivolous” and made to defame. Further, He submitted that Sashi Tharoor by making the impugned statement in the interview, has violated Rule 1(2), Rule 1(3) of the MCC, and S.123(3) of the RP act.”

Previously, on 10th April, Rajeev Chandrasekhar served a legal notice to Tharoor for defamation.

“One of the allegations is that I am paying money for votes. I have said very clearly that, I will not be drawn into this negative type of politics. However, if anybody defames me and attempts to trespass into an area by telling lies about me, I will certainly not be quiet. I will certainly use all the tools under the law to ensure that that person is held accountable,” Chandrasekhar had said.

A day later, Tharoor said he had not received any notice and denied having made any allegations. Later on 12th April, Tharoor reportedly sought an apology from Chandrasekhar for issuing the defamation notice.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor’s election campaign has been marred with controversies. On 7th April, a group of Congress workers stopped Tharoor during his campaign and were seen shouting him down and raising slogans “Go back” and “no vote for you”.