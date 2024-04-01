Monday, April 1, 2024
News Reports
‘You have to be eliminated’: Superintendent of Banda Jail, where gangster Mukhtar Ansari was lodged, receives death threat

According to the jail superintendent, an unknown person called on his CUG number and threatened him from the number 01352613942. The caller said, "You have to be eliminated." The threatening call lasted for 14 seconds. After his complaint, the police have registered the case under different sections.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari Jail death threat
Mukhtar Ansari (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
1

Days after the death of gangster Mukhtar Ansari, the Superintendent of Banda Jail, where he was lodged, received a death threat. Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma received a call on Monday (April 1) at 1:37 AM from an unknown person, threatening to kill him.

A case has been registered against the unknown person in Nagar Kotwali based on the complaint of the jail superintendent. Mukhtar Ansari was imprisoned in Banda District Jail.

According to the jail superintendent, an unknown person called on his CUG number and threatened him from the number 01352613942. The caller said, “You have to be eliminated.” The threatening call lasted for 14 seconds. After his complaint, the police have registered the case under different sections.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died on Thursday, 28th March, after his health deteriorated in jail. Ansari was shifted to Banda Medical College Hospital in Banda after he complained about pain in the abdomen. As per the hospital, Ansari died during treatment after suffering a heart attack.

He was admitted to the ICU after the hospitalisation. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to CCU. The hospital said that a team of 9 doctors were attending him. However, Mukhtar Ansari died during the treatment in hospital.

According to a bulletin issued by the Rani Durgavati Medical College, 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the hospital by jail authorities and admitted to the emergency department after he had complained of vomiting. He was unconscious when he arrived in the hospital. A team of 9 doctors were involved in his treatment. But despite all the efforts, Ansari passed away as a result of cardiac arrest, the bulletin said.

Thousands show up in support of Mukhtar Ansari in his funeral

Thousands of supporters of the gangster Ansari attended his funeral on March 30, 2024. The gathered crowd even chanted slogans of ‘Mukhtar Ansari Zindabad’ during the funeral procession. Chaos erupted as the supporters of the dead mafia don broke barricades in an attempt to enter the graveyard.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

