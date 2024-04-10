Wednesday, April 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Congress decides not to field a candidate against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad after...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Telangana: Congress decides not to field a candidate against Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad after months of calling AIMIM as BJP’s B team

Though Congress is supporting Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the party leaders have repeatedly claimed BJP and Owaisi have some sort of alliance. In November 2023, while campaigning for Telangana Assembly Elections, Gandhi said, "There are two friends of Modi, Owaisi and KCR!".

OpIndia Staff
Congress to support Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha Elections
Congress, in a suprising move, decided not to field candidate against Owaisi in Hyderabad as AIMIM and grand old party got into a pact for the same. (Image: HT/Mint)
3

On 9th April, it came to light that Congress has decided not to field a candidate in Hyderabad for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Gandhi family party will support All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi who is 4-times MP in Lok Sabha.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kompella Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad against Owaisi. Congress’s decision to support Owaisi has come as a surprise for many as the party has always considered him as BJP’s B-team. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have targeted BJP and Owaisi on several occasions.

Speaking to Time Now, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s General Secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan claimed the majority of the seats in Telangana would be won by Congress. “Talking about Hyderabad city, there are Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha (seats). My constituency is in Secunderabad and not in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Owaisi will win because there is a compromise between AIMIM and the Congress Party. So there is an understanding. Asaduddin will inevitably win Hyderabad.

Reacting to the reports of Congress supporting Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP’s candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha wrote on X, “Congress was in alliance with AIMIM but claims that it’s Bjp B Team, CPI is part of INDI Alliance in Bengal but not in Kerala, AAP has alliance in Delhi but not in Punjab. The problem with congress is that its not clear what to do. Congress Mukt Bharat = Progress Yukt Bharat.”

Congress repeatedly targetted Asaduddin Owaisi in the past

Though Congress is supporting Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the party leaders have repeatedly claimed BJP and Owaisi have some sort of alliance. In November 2023, while campaigning for Telangana Assembly Elections, Gandhi said, “There are two friends of Modi, Owaisi and KCR!”.

In December 2018, Gandhi had said, “TRS is the BJP’s “B” team & KCR operates as Mr Modi’s, Telangana Rubber Stamp. Owaisi’s, AIMIM is the BJP’s “C” team, whose role is to split the anti BJP/ KCR vote. Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR & Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them!”

Source: X

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place in seven phases starting from 19th April. Polling in Telangana will take place in the fourth phase on 13th May 2024. The last phase of the General Elections will take place on 1st June 2024 and the results will be announced on 4th June 2024.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP Hyderabad, Owaisi Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha Hyderabad
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

USA: California man files lawsuit against 50 women, seeks $2.6 million for calling him a ‘bad date’ on a viral Facebook page, ‘Are we...

OpIndia Staff -

From struggling to buy fighter jets during Congress rule to exports worth Rs 88,000 crores under Modi govt: How defence sector is powering Atma...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology for misleading advertisements by Patanjali

ANI -

‘Nehru said ‘bye bye’ to Assam during the war with China’: Amit Shah recalls how Nehru govt left the northeast state to its fate...

OpIndia Staff -

Husband’s relatives are often booked under Section 498A without any evidence: Karnataka HC expresses concerns over misuse of the IPC section

OpIndia Staff -

‘Columnist’ Andy Mukherjee goes on a blocking spree after Indians point out gaping holes in his Bloomberg op-ed claiming South India is ‘rejecting’ Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Chandigarh: Woman burnt alive in a park at night, case registered against male friend

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid was in touch with Swara Bhaskar, Sushant Singh, Alt News, Pooja Bhatt, set false narrative on social media and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka, jhukta hai keval janta ya Mahakal ke saamne’: PM Modi slams I.N.D.I. Alliance for issuing threats to him 

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not going to get in the middle of this’: US steers clear, refuses to comment on Pakistan’s claims about India getting terrorists assassinated

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com