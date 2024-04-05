On 29th March, a treasure of lead coins was discovered by Department of Archaeology and Museums officials at the Phanigiri Buddhist monument in the Suryapet district of Telangana, Hyderabad. The coins are from the Ikshvaku period, which took place between the third and fourth centuries of the Common Era, according to the archaeologists. At a depth of two feet, the team led by co-excavator B. Mallu and excavation director N. Sagar discovered an earthen pot measuring 16.7 cm in diameter and 15 cm in height. The team discovered 3,730 lead coins with the Ujjain and elephant symbols on opposite sides of the pot.

In addition to the coins, the researchers also found stone beads, glass beads, shell bangle fragments, stucco motifs, broken limestone sculptures, a wheel of a toy cart, nails and pottery. On 4th April, the historic site situated in Telangana was examined by Principal Secretary of the State Archeology Department Shailaja Ramayar, Suryapet Additional Collector BS Latha, and Director of the State History and Heritage Department Bharthi Holikeri.

Shailaja Ramayar mentioned, “We have found that the lead coins belong to the Ikshvakus period. This is the first time in the country that so many coins have been found at a single site. It is like achieving a great milestone in uncovering Buddhist history. With this development, the village of Phanigiri has climbed onto the world map.” She added, “The mouth of the pot was covered with a shallow pot on the outside and a broken base of a bowl on the inside. After opening the pot it came to know that the pot was filled with lead coins. All the coins were taken out from the pot and counted, the coins are three thousand seven hundred thirty (3730) in number and the average weight of each coin is 2.3 grams.”

They noticed that all of the coins were composed of lead and were similar in nature. According to Bharthi Holikeri, historical sites from the Nizam era have been located, and Phanigiri has already drawn interest from travellers worldwide. She noted, “The coins have an elephant symbol on the obverse and the Ujjain symbol on the reverse. With strata graphical and typological studies we can come to the conclusion that these coins belong to the Ikshvaku period.”

She conveyed, “Excavations have also been conducted in the past at Vardhamanukota, Gajula Banda, Tirumalagiri, Nagaram, Singaram, Aravapalli, Ayyavaripallim Arlagaddagudem and Yeleswaram, in addition to Phanigiri.”

The village of Phanigiri is situated in Nagaram Mandal, Suryapet district, on the left side of the Bikkeru rivulet, a tributary of the river Musi. This hamlet is situated 110 kilometres from Hyderabad, the Telangana state capital, and 35 km from Suryapet, the district headquarters. The Department of Heritage, Telangana, conducted excavations during the field season of 2023–24 as a continuation of earlier excavations to gain an understanding of the site’s history and overall condition.

A Mahastupa, apsidal Chaitya Grihas, Votive stupas, pillared congregation halls, Viharas, platforms with staircases at various levels, octagonal stupa chaitya, a 24 pillared mandapa, a circular chaitya and cultural material including terracotta beads, semi-precious beads, iron objects, shell bangle pieces, coins, stucco figures, Brahmi label inscriptions and holy relic casket were recovered during earlier excavations at Phanigiri. Every piece of cultural evidence could be traced back to the first century BCE and the fourth century CE.

According to etymology, the name Phanigiri appears to have come from the shape of a hilltop that juts out on the village’s northern boundary and resembles a snake hood. Phani means snake and Giri means hilltop in Sanskrit. Prehistoric or protohistoric, early historic, early medieval, and Asaf Jahi period populations lived in this settlement. Life in this community was lively from 1000 BCE until the late 18th century CE.

This region contains more sites than Phanigiri. Vardhamanukota, Gajula Banda, Tirumalagiri, Nagaram, Singaram, Aravapalli, Ayyavaripalli, Arlagaddagudem, and Yeleswaram are a few of the nearby Buddhist sites. Excavations were conducted at this location throughout seven field seasons, 2001–2002, 2002–2003, 2004–2005, 2006–2007, 2010–2011, 2013–2014, and 2018–2019.