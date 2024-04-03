On 3rd March, during the bail plea hearing of anti-Hindu Delhi Riots 2020 accused Umar Khalid in Delhi Sessions Court, the defence conveniently hid material information while mentioning the Welfare Party of India. Defence said that the chargesheet against Khalid mentioned he went to a meeting organised by the Welfare Party of India where he told Bangladeshis that they needed to protest against the law.

Defence argued no Bangladeshis “have been brought forth” and called it an imagination of the investigating team. Interestingly, the defence conveniently failed to inform the court that the Welfare Party of India is that of Umar Khalid’s father Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas. He is a former member of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which is a banned Islamist terrorist organisation.

Meeting at Jantar Mantar called at welfare party. It was a protest against CAA/NRC. The witness says at the protest, Umar Khalid supposedly told Bangladeshis that they need to protest against the law.



Who is Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas?

Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas is the father of anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid. However, his introduction is not limited to being Khalid’s father. He is a former member of the Islamic terror outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The organisation was banned by the Government of India in 2001. He formed a ‘The Welfare Party of India’ political party to try his hands at Indian politics.

Ilyas is also a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). In May 2022, he constituted a legal committee under AIMPLB to review the details of the Gyanvapi mosque case and provide legal aid to the Intezamia Masjid Committee, the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi land dispute case.

In October 2021, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, accused Ilyas of hatching a conspiracy in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP). He said, “The father of this man [Umar Khalid] came to meet the Samajwadi Party president, and he assured him not to worry as he is hatching a conspiracy for SP,” Yogi Adityanath said. This meeting took place on 2nd October. “Opposition can go to any extent. You must have seen who recently came to meet the Samajwadi Party president. It was the father of Umar Khalid who says Bharat tere tukde honge,” Yogi Adityanath charged the SP for crossing all limits.

Ilyas left SIMI in 1985, well before Khalid was born. In 2019, he contested the Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal under the banner of the Welfare Party of India from the Jagnipur constituency. He is also a member of the Central Advisory Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

According to the reports, the agencies have been watching and warning the nexus between Maoists whose front organization Khalid is aligned with, and hardline Islamists allegedly represented by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Welfare Party of India, and banned outfit SIMI.