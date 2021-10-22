Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, father of Umar Khalid, met Akhilesh Yadav, told him he is hatching a conspiracy to help SP: What Yogi Adityanath said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday revealed that Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, father of Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, was hatching a conspiracy in favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav.

“Father of this man came to meet Samajwadi Party president and he assured him not to worry as he is hatching a conspiracy for SP,” Yogi Adityanath said. This meeting took place on October 2. Rasool Ilyas is the national president of the Welfare Party of India and his party has announced support to Samajwadi Party in upcoming assembly election scheduled in 2022.

Yogi Adityanath said this while addressing Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan of the BJP where he referred to the recent meeting of Akhilesh Yadav with Rasool Ilyas. He claimed that during the meeting, the father of Umar Khalid assured Akhilesh Yadav that he was hatching a conspiracy in favour of his party.

“Opposition can go to any extent. You must have seen who recently came to meet the Samajwadi Party president. It was the father of Umar Khalid who says Bharat tere tukde honge,” Yogi Adityanath charged the SP for crossing all limits.

JNU student Umar Khalid was arrested in September last year for allegedly instigating anti-Hindu riots in northeast Delhi in February last year. Riots caused a heavy loss of life and properties. Umar Khalid was booked by Delhi Police under provisions of the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his crime. Yogi Adityanath asked: “what do you expect if these people come (to power)?”

Yogi Adityanath has won laurels for robust and effective management to control Covid 19 and subsequent vaccination drive despite a vicious campaign to defame him.

But had the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh taken place in Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party, the situation could have been different, said Yogi Adityanath.

“Just imagine what would have happened had this pandemic come during a Congress government. The brother and sister would have fled to Italy,” Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Had pandemic taken place during the regime of the SP, there would have been a who should grab how much race between the uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) and nephew (Akhilesh Yadav) without caring for the poor and how to give contracts to the mafia,” Yogi Adityanath said. And had it taken during the regime of “Behenji Mayawati toh bhagwan hi malik hota (God knows what would’ve happened under Mayawali),” he said.

Yogi Adityanath alleged previous Congress, SP or BSP governments destroyed the social fabric of Uttar Pradesh and set the state on the fire of riots. He alleged instead of standing by the poor these parties for their self-interest had mortgaged Uttar Pradesh to mafias and criminals. But the situation changed after the BJP came to power.

Yogi Adityanath said that people have the rights to feel proud of their caste but they should give preference to nationalism.

He recalled atrocities that Mulayam Singh Yadav had unleashed upon Hindus during Ram Janmabhumi agitation where hundreds of Ram Bhakta were shot dead by police in Ayodhya on November 2, 1990.

“They were Ramdrohi who had ordered fire on them for the vote bank. No one had dared to open fire on them had there been a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi Adityanath said. He asked people to discard the SP stating: “Jo Ram ka nahin wah hamare kisi kaam ka nahin.”