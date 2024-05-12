On Saturday, May 11, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah hit out at TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the appeaesment politics being followed in Bengal. Addressing a political rally in Birbhum, Amit Shah said that TMC’s election promise of ‘Maa Maati Manush’ has become ‘Mullahs Madarsa Mafia’ in the state.

The Home Minister said that due to appeasement politics, Mullahs in the state are being encouraged, Madarsas are recieving all the public money, and Mafia is being given a free run to loot people in the state.

Amit Shah firing missiles at Birbhum West Bengal



Mamata Banerjee's slogan:



Before: Maa Maati Manush



Now: Mullahs Madarsa Mafia



This one is fire 🔥

Deserves to be viral !! pic.twitter.com/DsHixK2MTo — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) May 11, 2024

Amit Shah also talked about the problem of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh to Bengal, and asked the gathered crowd whether it should be stopped or not. He further asked whether the oppressed minorities who have come to India should be given citizenship or not (referring to CAA).

The Home Minister said that Mamata Banerjee welcomes illegal immigrants because they are her vote bank, but has a problem if oppressed minorities are given Indian citizenship. Amit Shah also highlighted that opposition leaders didn’t come for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha because they were concerned about offending their vote bank of illegal immigrants.

Lok Sabha elections in Bengal are taking place in all 7 phases, with the next round set to take place on May 13.