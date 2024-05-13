Exclusive: PFI formed death squads to kill Hindus after they murdered RSS leader Rudresh, revelation made during Praveen Nettaru murder investigation by NIA

On the 2nd of March 2024, NIA made a massive breakthrough in the 2016 murder of RSS leader Rudresh. Mohammad Ghaus Niazi, a terrorist of the banned Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI), was arrested in South Africa. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) extradited him to India. Niazi is accused of killing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. The NIA had also declared a reward of five lakh rupees on him.

Mohammad Ghaus Niazi was a big face of PFI. He was involved in the murder of 35-year-old RSS leader Rudresh in Bengaluru in 2016. After committing the murder, he escaped and left India to form his base in different countries. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police first tracked Mohammad Ghaus Niazi in South Africa. After this, they gave this information to the central agency NIA. The NIA then contacted South Africa. The South African agency apprehended Mohammad Ghaus Niazi. He has now been extradited to India and is currently taken to Mumbai.

In 2016, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Rudresh was murdered in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru. Rudresh was returning after attending an RSS function in Bengaluru when he was killed. During that time, the terrorists already sitting in an ambush attacked him.

Now, an inextricable link has emerged between the Rudresh murder of 2016 and the Praveen Nettaru murder of 2022.

On July 26, 2022, a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified assailants. Late evening, the killers came on a bike to Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Praveen Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. The Hindu leader was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

The case was initially registered as FIR no. 63/2022 dated 27.07.2022, at Bellare Police Station of Dakshina Kannada District and re-registered by NIA on 04.08.2022.

In January 2023, NIA revealed that PFI had formed covert units known as “Service Teams” or “Killer Squads” to carry out the murder of its “perceived enemies” and targets to advance its agenda of converting India into an Islamic nation by 2047.

“Investigations found that the PFI formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets,” the NIA chargesheet stated at the time, according to the NIA press release. “This was done as part of its agenda to cause terror, communal hatred, and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic rule by 2047.”

According to the charge sheet, PFI’s secret team or “Service Team” members received weapons, attack training, and training in surveillance techniques to locate, list, and mount surveillance on people/leaders associated with particular communities and groups. The trained members of these ‘secret teams’ were then instructed by senior PFI leaders to kill or assault their targets.

OpIndia has learned that these ‘Service Teams’ which received training in attacking and killing Hindus were formed right after the murder of Rudresh in 2016 and the subsequent arrest of the PFI District President Asim Sharif. PFI started recruiting Muslims after the arrest of Sharif and started providing them with combat and arms training in Mosques, Madrasas and schools. The investigation has revealed that the decision to form these death squads were taken after the success of the conspiracy to murder Rudresh.

In 2019, the Supreme Court rejected the plea by Asim Sharif against the framing of charges against him in the murder of RSS leader Rudresh. While Sharif had claimed that there was no evidence against him, the Supreme Court had disagreed and held that there was enough evidence against him on record in the murder of RSS leader Rudresh. According to reports, Asim Sharif was the mastermind behind the conspiracy to murder Rudresh and the killing had taken place on his explicit instructions.

In October 2016, Bengaluru police arrested four terrorists for their direct involvement in the murder of Rudresh including Mohammed Mazhar (35) from JC Nagar and Waseem Ahamed (30) from Austin Town, the motorcycle-borne duo who targeted Rudresh near Nala Junction in Shivaji Nagar. Two others, Mujib and Irfan, were arrested as they were monitoring Rudresh’s movement and were also present at the crime scene on another bike. However, police said that all four of them were acting on direct instruction of Amin Sharif to eliminate Rudresh.

PFI 2047 Vision Document: Turning India into an Islamic nation by 2047, genocide of Hindus

The larger vision mentioned in the PFI 2047 document was as follows:

In the document, PFI said that they have given themselves the date of the year 2047 to ensure that there is an Islamic government in India. “We dream a 2047 where the political power has returned to the Muslim community from whom it was unjustly taken away by the British Raj”, says the document. Pertinently, the PFI document said that the Muslim community has always been a minority and it does not need to be a majority to win. “If we look into history of Islam, Muslims were always in minority and for victory we do not need to have a majority. Popular Front of India (PFI) is confident that even if 10% of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate the coward majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India”, the document said. The document clearly said that PFI cadres and leaders and working towards the establishment of an Islamic government in India. “PFI cadres and Muslim youths should be repeatedly told that they all were working for Deen. Allah had created the world/Kayanaat and Muslims were made for two reasons, the first to establish the law of Allah and the second Muslims are Daai on earth. This should always be kept in mind that the rule of Islam has to be established”, the document underlined.

In its document, PFI mentioned that Muslims were to keep a list of Hindu leaders for eventual murder when the time came. In this “actionable point”, PFI goes as far as to insinuate that they should keep details about Hindus and Hindu leaders handy before the “final showdown”, essentially meaning, that they should be ready with the information to murder these Hindus and Hindu leaders.

“It is imperative to collect and keep ready detailed information about the personal details of Hindu/RSS leaders and locations of their offices before the stage of final show down comes. The information wings at various levels should keenly follow up and update their data-base. Tracking their activities would also help us in responding against their atrocities. Keeping in view the importance of information wing in the roadmap of our final goal, the working of the wing at all levels needs to be strengthened and sharpened”, the document said.

The PFI document also makes it amply clear that when they believe it is the right time, they will indulge in the genocide of Hindus.

The PFI document said that after stockpiling weapons and training armed cadres, their last stage would be to establish an Islamic constitution and eliminate all those who stand in the way (basically, Hindus). “When we have enough trained cadres and stockpiling of arms, we would declare a new Constitution based on Islamic principles. External forces would also come for help at this stage. There would be systematic and widespread elimination of our opponents and return of Islamic glory”, the document said.

PFI in its document had said that in case of a full-blown showdown with the Indian state, they will need help from “friendly Islamic nations” like Turkey. While they say they have developed close ties with Turkey, other Islamic nations need to be reached as well.

The full breakdown of the PFI vision document can be read here.

It is, therefore, important to bear in mind that the death squads of PFI were created specifically to target Hindus and Hindu leaders to create terror in Hindus. Further, the PFI 2047 Vision Document clearly outlined the aim of the banned terror outfit to turn India into an Islamic Nation by the year 2047. The investigation has revealed that there was no prior association or enmity between Praveen Nettaru and the PFI terrorists who murdered him, making this a clear case of a targeted terror attack. With the links emerging between the Rudesh murder and the Praveen Nettaru murder, it is clear that PFI was working under a larger conspiracy to murder Hindu leaders to attain their goal of turning India into an Islamic nation.

Further, it is also evident that the murder of Rudresh and Praveen Nattaru were both an implementation of the PFI’s 2047 Vision Document which outlined how the death squads would be trained in combat, how Hindu leaders were to be surveilled and how, eventually, these leaders were to be murdered to further their aim of establishing an Islamic Nation.