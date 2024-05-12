The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown against five top five Khalistani terrorists linked to Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terror organisation. As per reports, these terrorists have been orchestrating anti-India activities from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, the United States and Pakistan. These terrorists have been identified as Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur, Gurjant Singh, Prince Chauhan, Aman Poorewal, and Bilal Mansher. The investigation into the matter was initiated on the orders of Union Home Ministry.

The NIA investigation was prompted by credible intelligence inputs that these five were planning to create unrest in the country. The investigation aims to disrupt the extensive network of these terrorists who have been sitting on foreign land and plotting against India. These five are accused of terrorist activities including arms and drugs smuggling, coordinating finances for terrorist acts, youth recruitment for anti-India activities, hawala transactions and more. The transnational operation initiated by NIA highlighted the global footprint of the KTF and the challenges posed by its members who are sitting in countries like the US and Canada.

Critics have argued that the political asylum and refugee protections offered to these terrorists by foreign countries are exploited by the individuals linked to terrorist organisations. It has raised significant security concerns in India.

During the investigation, NIA revealed that the five Khalistani terrorists were getting support from incarcerated Khalistani terrorists who are lodged in Punjab jail. One such terrorist identified as Kamaljeet Sharma was questioned by NIA. He has been identified as a key figure in coordinating with KTF to strengthen their network within India.

Investigation revealed that these terrorists in jail helped in raising funds for the Khalistani movement via criminal activities. The money was routed to KTF terrorists sitting in foreign countries via Hawala which in turn was used to send weapons to India via Pakistan. Furthermore, criminals sitting outside India that are linked to Khalistani groups are also providing logistics for Hawala transfer and arms smuggling.

Notably, Western nations have shown leniency towards controlling such groups and individuals. There is a growing concern among Indian security agencies that these countries are allowing Khalistani radicals to use their territories as a base for plotting and recruiting, which may be inadvertently contributing to the resurgence of the Khalistani movement in India. Notably, several Khalistani terrorists have taken refuge in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, Pakistan and UAE. Despite repeated requests from India, countries like Canada and the US have failed to extradite these terrorists.

Furthermore, Canada has been deemed a haven for Khalistani terrorists who fled India over the years. For instance, in the 1990s now-dead Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar fled to Canada on a fake passport. Canada not only let him live on its soil for over two decades but also provided him citizenship despite the fact he was wanted in India. Notably, following his murder, instead of helping India control the Khalistanis, Canada blamed India for the killing without any presentable evidence.