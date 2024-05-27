Monday, May 27, 2024
‘Plot to carve out separate Christian state out of Bangladesh & Myanmar’: Sheikh Hasina says ‘foreign country’ offered her election victory if she agrees for an airbase

Hasina, the Awami League president made the remarks while delivering her introductory speech at the 14-party meeting at the Gono Bhaban on Sunday. It was the 14-party's first meeting with the Awami League president after the country held polls, The Daily Star reported.

 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed that a plot is being hatched to carve out “a Christian state like East Timor,” from parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar and asserted that she “won’t let this happen,” as reported by The Daily Star.

Hasina has further claimed that she was offered a hassle-free re-election in the January 7 polls if she allowed a foreign country to build an airbase inside Bangladeshi territory.

She, however, did not name the country that had made the offer to her.

Hasina, the Awami League president made the remarks while delivering her introductory speech at the 14-party meeting at the Gono Bhaban on Sunday. It was the 14-party’s first meeting with the Awami League president after the country held polls, The Daily Star reported.

The Bangladesh PM stressed that she faces challenges both at home and abroad and that a “conspiracy is afoot”, according to a report in the local media, United News of Bangladesh.

“Like East Timor…they will carve out a Christian country, taking parts of Bangladesh (Chattogram) and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal,” Hasina said in her address.

She noted that business activities have been going through the Bay and the Indian Ocean since ancient times.

“Many have their eyes on this place. There is no controversy here, no conflict. I won’t let that happen. This is also one of my crimes (in their eyes),” she said.

About the proposal for an airbase, the premier said, “The offer came from a white man.”

“It may appear that it is aimed at only one country, but it is not. I know where else they intend to go,” she said, adding that this is why the Awami League government is always in trouble.

“There will be more trouble. But don’t worry about it,” she added, according to The Daily Star.

“If I allowed a certain country to build an airbase in Bangladesh, then I would have had no problem.”

Moreover, PM Hasina alleged that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had conspired to prevent the elections.

She further said, “If inflation can be reduced now, people would be relieved. Production is sufficient. There is no shortage.”

Hasina emphasised that the foreign exchange reserves of many countries are decreasing, including Bangladesh.

“There is no need to worry about the reserves if there is food stock in times of emergency,” she said.

Following the introductory speech, Hasina held a closed-door meeting with the partners of the 14-party alliance.

She said that conspiracies were being hatched to topple the government and she might have to face the same consequences her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had faced, The Daily Star reported, citing sources.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated on August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members except for his two daughters, inclduing Sheikh Hasina who had been staying abroad at that time.

Meanwhile, Hasina said that conspiracies did not bother her and she would never bow down to pressure.

Additionally, she emphasised that Bangladesh will not purchase anything from countries that impos

