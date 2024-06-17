Monday, June 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKanchenjunga Express train accident: Rescue work completed, focus on restoration of line
News Reports
Updated:

Kanchenjunga Express train accident: Rescue work completed, focus on restoration of line

At least eight people have died and about 25 to 30 are injured as a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

ANI
Kanchenjunga Express accident in Darjeeling
Darjeeling train accident, images via NDTV
11

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inspected the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Darjeeling district and said that the rescue operation has been completed.

“Right now our focus is on restoration. This is the main line. The rescue operation has been completed. This is not the time for politics. I will also meet the injured,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

The Railways Minister also visited the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri and met the injured.

At least eight people have died and about 25 to 30 are injured as a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah when the goods train hit it from behind, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer – Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

A wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts to extricate trapped passengers are ongoing. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police are present at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Ruidhasa in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Idols will be restored where they were’: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghvi assures restoration of demolished ancient idols of Jain Tirthankaras in Pavagadh

OpIndia Staff -

Rohingyas being smuggled into India through tunnels by gang operating from Tripura: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Edelweiss round-tripping money? RBI order against the financial giant scathing in how it’s using group entities to circumvent IBC regulations: A case study 

Nupur J Sharma -

Exclusive from Mira Road: Hindu residents protest against Muslims who brought goats for slaughter inside building society premises, police action awaited

Siddhi Somani -

India refuses to endorse joint communique favouring Ukraine: How India has been advocating for dialogue and diplomacy rather than one-sided bullying

Shraddha Pandey -

Actor Darshan’s fan was tortured with electric shocks before his murder: Autopsy report

OpIndia Staff -

Bengal: 5 persons dead, over 20 injured after goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express in Darjeeling

ANI -

‘Online seminars for foreign officials, business training to promote autocracy’: How China is grooming dictators in developing countries to undermine democracy

OpIndia Staff -

Mid-Day admits their report on EVMs being unlocked by OTP was false, but doesn’t publish any apology, quietly deletes fake news from website

Anurag -

Aman Chopra, Felix Gerald, Manish Kashyap, Ajeet Bharti: Journalists being hounded by states govts while I.N.D.I. alliance claims to champion media freedom

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com