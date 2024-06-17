Rohingyas being smuggled into India through tunnels by gang operating from Tripura: Report

India is grappling with the issue of infiltrators, particularly Rohingya infiltrators from Bangladesh-Myanmar entering India illegally, have made the situation challenging for the country. When the Indian government attempts to bring legislation like the NRC to remove them, the opposition parties rally in support of these Islamic infiltrators. It is estimated that about 40,000 Rohingya infiltrators are illegally residing in India. Meanwhile, another estimate suggests that about 200 Rohingya Muslim infiltrators are pushed into India each month.

These Rohingya Muslim infiltrators are being housed in several states around the country, and an international human trafficking ring is also involved. The NIA team recently arrested this gang’s mastermind, Jalil Miyan. Jalil Miyan, who has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, is an associate of the gang leader Jibon Rudra Pal alias Suman. The majority of the Rohingyas are from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where they were denied citizenship in 1982. Since 2015, over 9 lakh of them have migrated to several countries, including Bangladesh and India.

While the NIA has nabbed Jalil Miyan, his accomplices Judge Miyan and Shanto are still at large. So far, 29 members of this gang have been arrested. In November 2023, the NIA had attempted to arrest Jalil Miyan, however, he managed to escape that time. Rohingya Muslims are being settled in India by providing bogus documents under a package worth 10-20 lakh rupees (14-28 lakh Bangladeshi Taka). The Indian government has declared them illegal immigrants and a threat to India’s national security.

As per reports, a human trafficking syndicate is ensuring the illegal infiltration of…

However, the UN refers to them as refugees. Rohingya infiltrators are trained in languages such as Hindi, Assamese and other local languages before settling in India to avoid detection due to their accents. This gang used to infiltrate 5-10 Rohingya Muslims into India each day. Even the appearance of these illegal intruders is modified to conceal their identity. There are numerous such camps in Delhi where Rohingyas reside. Alarmingly, in just two years, the population of Rohingya Muslims in India has doubled.

The central government has stated that there are no Rohingya refugee camps in the country. Their number is estimated to be 10,000 in Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir. These Rohingyas have also been involved in numerous crimes. Furthermore, a significant number of Rohingyas joined in anti-CAA protests in Shahan Bagh and Jafrabad. India already has the world’s largest population, and terrorists are continuously looking for an opportunity to carry out attacks. In this scenario, the Rohingyas pose a serious threat to the country.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh. In around 16 months, 1018 intruders have been arrested in Tripura alone. In 2023, Tripura Police arrested 337 Bangladeshis, including 93 women and 24 children. Meanwhile, the BSF nabbed 744 infiltrators. In 2022, 369 intruders were caught. Similarly, in the year 2021, 208 intruders were arrested, including 93 Bangladeshis. These illegal Rohingya intruders are being settled in Chennai.