In a disturbing development, the residents of the Kulti neighbourhood in Asansol city of West Bengal have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of cutting water supply in the area following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

As per reports, there has been an acute water crisis in the neighbourhood for a long time. According to locals, the government sent several water tankers to mitigate the water shortage in the area in the run-up to the crucial elections.

They informed that the number of water tankers which were sent to Kulti has been reduced drastically after the election results. At the same time, the availability of piped water in a day had declined from 30 minutes to a maximum of 15-20 minutes.

Forced by circumstances, the residents of Kulti launched an agitation against the Mamata Banerjee-led-government to demand immediate redressal of water crisis, which has reportedly been worsened by the ruling party.

The victims blocked the Asansol Barakar GT Road using fallen trees and set up barricades. They were joined by BJP MLA (Pachim Bardhaman) Ajay Kumar Poddar.

While speaking about the matter, he remarked, “Water is life. People in the area are not getting water…As a result, people are forced to hit the streets. This protest is not being carried out on the behest of any political party. Earlier four water tanks used to come daily. Now, it has been reduced to one.”

He further emphasised, “They could not build the infrastructure. Pipes are installed in houses but there is no water. TMC lost in the area and so they cut off our water supply.”

In the meantime, the Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations. Asansol Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay claimed, “The allegations made by the BJP are baseless. BJP also did well in Asansol South. Then the water would have been shut off there too. The real reason is that the storms and rains have caused problems in the water lines. But it will be alright. Our government and municipality do not work with any political motive. BJP is known to make excuses after losing elections. That’s their job.”

TMC dumped garbage outside housing society for voting in favour of BJP

Earlier this month, an X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Subham’ informed that the people of a housing society in Kolkata were being punished by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for voting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The user stated that garbage was being dumped outside ‘Sunrise Heights’ in the Beleghata neighbourhood of Central Kolkata as 543 residents of the housing complex voted against TMC.

Soon after, the State General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Nilanjan Das, confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter). He dubbed the action of dumping garbage outside the housing society as a ‘non-violent means of revenge.’

Housing society name -Sunrise Heights



Address – 134a, Beleghata Main Rd Kolkata



Crime – 543 people of this housing society voted against Mamata and for Modi.



Punishment – Garbage is dumped in front of housing complex

The BJP has slammed the TMC for his outrageous actions. “The TMC State General Secretary shamelessly boasts about dumping garbage in front of a Kolkata housing society for daring to vote against them,” it said in a tweet.

“Is this what ‘serving the people’ looks like? Pure thuggery and intimidation,” the party added. Following outrage on social media, Nilanjan Das deleted his controversial tweet.