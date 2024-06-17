Monday, June 17, 2024
HomeCrimeMadhya Pradesh: Mohammed Shabbir poses as Raju, rapes a Hindu girl, forces her to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Mohammed Shabbir poses as Raju, rapes a Hindu girl, forces her to convert to Islam

The woman in the complaint stated that the accused forced her to convert her religion to Islam and also abused, and assaulted her.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Md Shabbir poses as Raju, rapes a Hindu, forces to convert to Islam, details
Representative Image
4

A case of Love Jihad has come to the fore from the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh where an individual identified as Mohammed Shabbir befriended a Hindu girl and established sexual relations with her. The accused posed as Raju and claimed that he belonged to the Hindu religion.

As per the reports, the Hindu woman was already married and was staying separated from her husband. Meanwhile, she met Shabbir who made her believe that he was a Hindu and is interested in her.

The woman filed a police complaint after she discovered that the man who had forcefully established sexual relations with her was actually a Muslim. She said that the accused lied to her saying that his name was Raju. On confrontation, however, he accepted that he was a Muslim.

The woman in the complaint stated that the accused forced her to convert her religion to Islam and also abused, and assaulted her for refusing to agree to him. She also stated that the accused tried to kill her. This kept on happening for the last 4-5 years.

The police took cognizance of the event and arrested the accused for raping and torturing a Hindu woman. “He raped her and also forced her to convert her religion to Islam. The woman complained to the police station based on which the complaint under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed. Also, relevant sections of the State Conversion Act have been imposed upon the accused,” the Police said.

Further investigations are underway.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com