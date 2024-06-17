A case of Love Jihad has come to the fore from the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh where an individual identified as Mohammed Shabbir befriended a Hindu girl and established sexual relations with her. The accused posed as Raju and claimed that he belonged to the Hindu religion.

As per the reports, the Hindu woman was already married and was staying separated from her husband. Meanwhile, she met Shabbir who made her believe that he was a Hindu and is interested in her.

Gwalior, MP: Mohd Shabbir, posing as Raju Kumar, befriended a Hindu girl and they got married in a Hindu temple.



After marriage, she was shocked to learn he was Muslim. He then allegedly pressured her to convert to Islam.



Today, police arrested him for allegedly harassing her… pic.twitter.com/ImUnfrgPet — Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 17, 2024

The woman filed a police complaint after she discovered that the man who had forcefully established sexual relations with her was actually a Muslim. She said that the accused lied to her saying that his name was Raju. On confrontation, however, he accepted that he was a Muslim.

The woman in the complaint stated that the accused forced her to convert her religion to Islam and also abused, and assaulted her for refusing to agree to him. She also stated that the accused tried to kill her. This kept on happening for the last 4-5 years.

The police took cognizance of the event and arrested the accused for raping and torturing a Hindu woman. “He raped her and also forced her to convert her religion to Islam. The woman complained to the police station based on which the complaint under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed. Also, relevant sections of the State Conversion Act have been imposed upon the accused,” the Police said.

Further investigations are underway.