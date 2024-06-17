In the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, two young men named Rajuddin and Salman have been accused of pressuring two Hindu sisters to marry them. According to reports, the accused threatened the sisters with a gun while they were on their way to and from school. When the girls refused, they were brutally assaulted, and their clothes were torn.

When the victims’ father went to the accused to confront them, he was also physically assaulted. Based on the complaint, three accused have been named in the FIR. The accused are said to be relatives. On Sunday (16th June 2024), the police arrested Rajuddin and Salman. The search for the third accused, Premuddin Alvi, is ongoing.

The case pertains to the Iglas police station area of Aligarh district. On Sunday (9th June), the victims’ father filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint, he stated that his two daughters study at a nearby government inter-college. Rajuddin, who works as a welder, has a shop on the route to the school. His aunt’s son, Salman, also works at this shop.

It is alleged that Rajuddin and Salman attempted to ensnare both sisters in love jihad. However, when the victims refused to comply with their demands, the accused threatened to kill the victims’ brother and father.

As per reports, Rajuddin and Salman also have some pictures of the victims. Both accused frightened the girls and threatened them that they would post these pictures on social media if they refused to marry them. The accused sent a threatening video to the victims’ brother. It is alleged that in the threatening video, the accused were brandishing guns in their hands. On account of these threats, both sisters were forced to discontinue their studies. Neither of them even appeared for exams this year.

The complainant further stated that on Friday (7th June), at around 7 pm, both the sisters had gone to the market for shopping. At that time, Rajuddin and Salman also reached there. After a while, Rajuddin and Salman forcibly grabbed the sisters inside the shop. They attempted to commit obscene acts with both sisters and hurled abuses at them. During this time, the clothes of both sisters were torn. After a while, Rajuddin and Salman left the place after threatening to kill the sisters. On the way back, both of them gave a mobile phone to the girls and asked them to stay in touch.

The frightened and trembling sisters returned home and narrated their ordeal to their family members. Subsequently, their father went with his son to confront Rajuddin at his shop, where they encountered Rajuddin’s brother, Premuddin. Instead of acknowledging his brother’s mistake, Premuddin threatened the victims’ family members. He then started abusing and assaulting them. When bystanders gathered around, the accused stopped. Later, Premuddin grabbed an iron rod, threatened the father-son duo, and drove them away from his shop.

Finally, the victims’ father lodged a complaint with the police. In the complaint, he named Rajuddin, Salman, and Premuddin and demanded strict action against them. The police have filed a case under sections 354 (D), 342, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 67A of the IT Act. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. The police arrested Rajuddin and Salman on Sunday. Investigation and other necessary actions are underway in the case.