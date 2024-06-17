A shocking case of sexual exploitation of girls on the pretext of promising them jobs has come to light in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It is alleged that around 180 girls were held hostage in the Ahiyapur area under the guise of recruitment. The victims were sexually exploited and physically assaulted with belts. Notably, a victim from Chapra has made shocking revelations. She has filed a case regarding the incident that took place in Muzaffarpur.

As per reports, the accused gang weaponised Bihar’s unemployment and migration issues and opened a fake marketing racket (company) named DVR, and posted job offers on social media. The post offered lucrative jobs, however, it was only for girls.

According to the victim, a company called DVR had posted a job offer for girls on Facebook, and she applied for it. After being selected, she was asked to pay Rs 20,000 for training. After depositing the money, many girls were housed near Bakhri in the Ahiyapur police station area. However, even after 3 months, their salaries were not paid. Subsequently, these girls approached the company’s CMD, Tilak Singh. The victim was then instructed to recruit 50 more girls for the company with the promise that her salary would increase to Rs 50,000 after this.

According to the victim, when she told the accused that she was unable to add 50 more people, she was forced to contact her acquaintances and people on her contact list.

Meanwhile, she stated that till then she was not aware of the reality of the company and in the greed of money she started connecting her acquaintances with the company. Strikingly, police had once raided the alleged office and hostel of the company located in Ahiyapur. They also rescued many girls from there. But after getting information about the raid, CMD Tilak Singh along with many girls shifted to Hajipur where Tilak Singh forcefully married the victim.

The victim alleged that even when they were staying in Muzaffarpur, the accused forcibly had sexual relations with her and also forced her to undergo an abortion. Meanwhile, after marriage whenever she insisted on visiting her family, the accused brutally assaulted her and stopped her.

In the Bauriya area, she was given some money and was told that now she was free. The victim stated that the girls are taken hostage and goons are deployed to prevent them from escaping. The girls are then made to call other girls known to them and they are also offered jobs and sexually exploited. According to reports, the girls were threatened that their family members would be killed if they shared their ordeal. Reportedly, several videos of girls being assaulted with a belt have also surfaced.

Nonetheless, the Police have registered an FIR in this case and further investigation is underway. The victim further alleged that after she filed a complaint against the fake recruitment company, Tilak Singh arranged for her kidnapping and attempted to prevent her from going to court. Threats were also made to murder her brother by summoning him to Patna to create terror.

Pertinent to note that it is the same area that had earned infamy for the ‘Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case’ where allegations of sexual exploitation of 34 girls had come to light. The Bollywood film, ‘Bhakshak’ was based on this horrifying case. The accused Brajesh Thakur also ran a local newspaper.