On Saturday (12th May), a group of women villagers thrashed a Trinamool Congress worker in broad daylight for making ‘fake sting videos.’ The incident took place in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, women in Sandeshkhali were seen beating a TMC worker in the presence of the party’s MLA Sukumar Mahata and leader Dilip Mallick.

The TMC has accused BJP candidate Rekha Patra and party leader Archana Majumdar of leading the group of women, who thrashed the unnamed Trinamool Congress worker.

The local unit of the BJP had been protesting outside the Sandeshkhali police station over the arrest of party workers in fake robbery cases in the Jeliakhali area.

The BJP has accused the ruling TMC government of producing fake videos and doctored sting operations to negate the ordeal of sexual violence faced by women in Sandeshkhali. It has stated that the TMC is bribing local women to speak against the saffron party.

In this regard, the BJP has demanded the arrest of local TMC leader Dileep Mallicik for producing fake videos with the support of Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata.

The Background of the Controversy

The unrest in Sandeshkhali village in February 2024 brought into focus the atrocities committed against women by former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

Multiple women have come forward to narrate instances of land grabbing, and sexual violence perpetrated against them by the trio. Forced by circumstances, they took matters into their own hands and gheraoed the police station.

The agitation led by women eventually led to the arrest of the 3 TMC goons. OpIndia had previously reported how the Trinamool Congress, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have left no stone unturned to trivialise the sexual violence committed against women in Sandeshkhali.

Recently, the Trinamool Congress released two sting videos, one featuring a local woman Jaba Rani Singha and another featuring BJP’s Sandeshkhali mandal president Gangadhar Koyal.

Both of them have rubbished the claims made in the video, highlighting discrepancies such as audio-video mismatch and malicious edits.