Pune Porsche case: Court grants bail to teen’s father accused of manipulating blood samples

The father of the accused teenager is in police custody in connection with manipulation of blood samples

ANI
Teen's father Vishal Agarwal, image via Mint
Pune district court on Friday granted bail Vishal Agarwal the father of the teenager accused in the Pune Porsche car crash case. Agarwal was granted bail in the primary case where he was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The advocate of the Agarwal, Prashant Patil said that his client will continue to cooperate with the probe. “My client Vishal Agarwal has been granted bail by the Honourable Sessions Court at Pune.

It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency,” Patil said.

The father of the accused teenager is in police custody in connection with manipulation of blood samples, while the grandfather is in judicial custody following his arrest for allegedly abducting the family driver to force him to take responsibility for the crime on behalf of his minor grandson.

Two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike died on the night of May 19 after a Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor accused ploughed into them.

The teenager has been detained at an observation home on the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. He was earlier granted bail in the case but was later sent to the observation home for 14 days till June 5.

On June 15, a paternal aunt of the minor accused in the car crash case moved the Bombay High Court, claiming that the teenager’s detention was “illegal” and sought his immediate release.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

